Kolbe Gallery Twin Cities

By Midwest Home
Minnesota Monthly
Minnesota Monthly
 4 days ago
The Kolbe Gallery Twin Cities team seated, from left: Mark Singer, Lance Premeau. standing, from left: Steve Fogarty, Jeff Hester, Aaron Eiden, Rick Walter, Matt Kowal, Jason Koons not pictured: Vance Wien, Matt Dorholt

Window & Door Solutions

Kolbe Gallery® Twin Cities opened its showroom doors in 2012 to exclusively feature Kolbe® windows and doors. Serving homeowners, architects, builders, and commercial contractors in western Wisconsin and Minnesota, the Gallery team offers over 150 years of combined industry experience. As your local window and door experts, they can guide each project from start to finish—from offering personal design consultations and help selecting the right products to technical support and installation. Having shared in celebrating Kolbe Windows & Doors’ 75th anniversary last year, the Gallery is proud of the quality products it promotes. Through hard work, listening to the customers, and focusing on the details, Kolbe Gallery Twin Cities helps bring visions to life.

7545 Washington Ave. S., Edina, MN 55439 | 866-460-4403 | kolbegallerytwincities.com

