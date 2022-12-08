ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield, drafted over Bills' Josh Allen, now on third team

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills continue to make other teams look silly with their selection of quarterback Josh Allen at the 2018 NFL draft.

Once again, the reasoning involves Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, the first-overall selection in the same draft as Allen, was let go by a second team in his career. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers, the second team to have Mayfield after the Cleveland Browns took him with that top pick, agreed to part ways with the QB.

Then, on Tuesday, he’d be claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams. In fact, Mayfield might even be thrust right into the spotlight as there is reportedly a “real chance” he plays right away.

The decision for the Panthers and Mayfield to part ways is further highlighted by Sam Darnold.

Darnold was taken third overall by the New York Jets at the 2018 draft, four selections before Buffalo traded up at No. 7 overall to take Allen.

At separate times, both Mayfield and Darnold were traded by the teams that drafted them to Carolina.

Most expect that the Panthers will likely move on from Darnold following the end of this season as well. Carolina is struggling with a 4-8 this year and have already fired their former head coach, Matt Rhule.

Meanwhile, Allen’s long-term extension with the team that selected him will kick in starting next season.

All in all, Mayfield to the Rams is another transaction that highlights the bold and correct moves made by Bills general manager Brandon Beane in his efforts to land Allen.

