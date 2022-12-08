The Cook County Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy on a woman who was found dead Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Holiday Inn North Evanston, 1501 Sherman Ave. Evanston Police, via a news release, are also appealing to the public for help. They are asking anyone with any possible information on this woman or her death to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO