ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willowbrook, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ dies several months after being set on fire

CHICAGO - Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ died Sunday afternoon, several months after he was set on fire as he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue. Joseph Kromelis, 75, died Sunday afternoon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Kromelis — a homeless man, known for walking the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop

AURORA, Illinois - Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday. Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead in hotel in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. - An employee found a woman dead inside a Holiday Inn hotel in Evanston on Saturday. The woman was found dead inside a sixth floor room on Sherman Avenue around 11:16 a.m., Evanston police said. The woman is described as Black, and in her 20s or 30s. She...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 injured in crash after man shot while driving in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Four people were hospitalized following a shooting that led to a crash in West Garfield Park Sunday morning. Police say a 44-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 8 a.m. when three offenders in an SUV got out of their car and started shooting at him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles

NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
NILES, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Police and medical examiner investigating death at local hotel

The Cook County Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy on a woman who was found dead Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Holiday Inn North Evanston, 1501 Sherman Ave. Evanston Police, via a news release, are also appealing to the public for help. They are asking anyone with any possible information on this woman or her death to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired

A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
MCHENRY, IL
fox32chicago.com

90-year-old great-grandmother graduates from Northern Illinois University

DEKALB, Ill. - Sunday was a big day for Joyce DeFauw, 90… she finally graduated from college. DeFauw started at Northern Illinois University in 1951, but fell a few semesters short of graduating. In 2019, she returned to school and finished her degree through online classes. Her family gave...
DEKALB, IL
fox32chicago.com

Heavy police activity reported in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. - There was a heavy police presence in Lombard Thursday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene at 52 W. Ann Street. FOX 32's Nate Rodgers is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
LOMBARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man missing; police seek help

At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
MORRIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy