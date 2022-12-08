Read full article on original website
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ dies several months after being set on fire
CHICAGO - Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ died Sunday afternoon, several months after he was set on fire as he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue. Joseph Kromelis, 75, died Sunday afternoon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Kromelis — a homeless man, known for walking the...
Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop
AURORA, Illinois - Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday. Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.
Woman found dead in hotel in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - An employee found a woman dead inside a Holiday Inn hotel in Evanston on Saturday. The woman was found dead inside a sixth floor room on Sherman Avenue around 11:16 a.m., Evanston police said. The woman is described as Black, and in her 20s or 30s. She...
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
4 injured in crash after man shot while driving in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Four people were hospitalized following a shooting that led to a crash in West Garfield Park Sunday morning. Police say a 44-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 8 a.m. when three offenders in an SUV got out of their car and started shooting at him.
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
Woman arrested after police pursuit of stolen vehicle in Lake Forest ends in Lake Bluff
A Chicago woman is in custody after she led police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended in Lake Bluff Saturday evening, authorities said. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Lillian Lewis said in bond court Sunday that officers spotted a vehicle in traffic in Lake Forest. The vehicle, a white Chevrolet Captiva, matched […]
Police and medical examiner investigating death at local hotel
The Cook County Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy on a woman who was found dead Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Holiday Inn North Evanston, 1501 Sherman Ave. Evanston Police, via a news release, are also appealing to the public for help. They are asking anyone with any possible information on this woman or her death to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.
Chicago man opened fire on group of people, killing 44-year-old man and teen girl: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting three people, two fatally, on Chicago's West Side last month. Edwin Lagunas, 18, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. At about 11:40 p.m....
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
Man crashes car into dumpster, dies after being shot at while driving on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man died in a car crash after being shot at while driving on the Northwest Side of Chicago Saturday morning. Police say the man was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski around 1:10 a.m. when an offender in another car began shooting at him. The...
Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. The incidents happened at the following...
3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired
A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
90-year-old great-grandmother graduates from Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. - Sunday was a big day for Joyce DeFauw, 90… she finally graduated from college. DeFauw started at Northern Illinois University in 1951, but fell a few semesters short of graduating. In 2019, she returned to school and finished her degree through online classes. Her family gave...
4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials
AURORA, Ill. - Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday. On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed...
Heavy police activity reported in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. - There was a heavy police presence in Lombard Thursday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene at 52 W. Ann Street. FOX 32's Nate Rodgers is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
Woman, 56, dies after weeks in coma following Little Village hit-and-run
The Little Village community is calling for justice after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crossing 26th Street in November.
Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
Illinois man missing; police seek help
At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
