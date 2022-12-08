‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral

ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial.

Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral.

“Unfortunately, a tragic accident took away our ray of sunshine,” Demorrio Henderson wrote on GoFundMe. “This 10-year-old princess gained her angel wings extremely too soon.”

Atlanta Police said the single-car crash happened at the intersection of Campbellton Road and County Line Road around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police said the driver lost control of the car and flipped several times.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office said Janyla Henderson and her stepfather, 33-year-old Nicholas Jefferies, were killed in the crash.

The driver, who has not been identified, ran from the scene.

“Being in her presence was a ray of sunshine no matter what kind of a day you’re having,” Demorrio Henderson wrote on GoFundMe. “I mean anyone that came in contact with Janyla; it instantly caused you to put a gigantic smile on your face, which lit up your entire day.”

The family is also hosting a vigil for Janyla Henderson and Jefferies Thursday at 4 p.m.

To learn more or donate, click here.

