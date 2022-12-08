ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwBu2_0jc0zC6A00

ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial.

Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral.

“Unfortunately, a tragic accident took away our ray of sunshine,” Demorrio Henderson wrote on GoFundMe. “This 10-year-old princess gained her angel wings extremely too soon.”

Atlanta Police said the single-car crash happened at the intersection of Campbellton Road and County Line Road around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police said the driver lost control of the car and flipped several times.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office said Janyla Henderson and her stepfather, 33-year-old Nicholas Jefferies, were killed in the crash.

The driver, who has not been identified, ran from the scene.

“Being in her presence was a ray of sunshine no matter what kind of a day you’re having,” Demorrio Henderson wrote on GoFundMe. “I mean anyone that came in contact with Janyla; it instantly caused you to put a gigantic smile on your face, which lit up your entire day.”

The family is also hosting a vigil for Janyla Henderson and Jefferies Thursday at 4 p.m.

To learn more or donate, click here.

Putting your baby to sleep the safe way

Comments / 29

Universe1
3d ago

No need for "Go Fund Me," or asking strangers for money to bury loved ones. Individual counties and municipalities handle assistance for funeral and burial expenses. The level of assistance varies by county but typically includes a basic funeral or cremation with a service.

Reply(11)
5
H. Mercy
4d ago

I am so sorry! What a tragic loss! Praying for her Mother and all who loved her! But, why hasn't the driver been identified?

Reply(3)
6
Sharon Williams
3d ago

So so sorry for your loss…May God comfort you and your family for forevermore … 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
5
 

