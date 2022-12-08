Multiple people are being treated at University of Iowa Health Hospitals and Clinics for injuries after a biofuel plant exploded in the town of Marengo, IA. On the morning of December 8th, 2022, an explosion from the C6 Zero manufacturing plant rocked the town of Marengo. It was large and concerning enough for the city to enact an evacuation order for all homes and businesses within an eight-block radius of the plant. Iowa State Patrol revealed to local news outlet, KCCI, that several agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded to the fire.

