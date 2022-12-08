Read full article on original website
Saints Split Rivalry Weekend Away
A weekend of matches saw the Dubuque Fighting Saints walk away with half of the total possible points, with a win over the Rough Riders, followed by a tough night and a loss in Des Moines. Friday night the Saints headed to Cedar Rapids for another stellar night of hockey...
Biofuel Plant Explodes in Eastern Iowa City, Evacuation Order Lifted
Multiple people are being treated at University of Iowa Health Hospitals and Clinics for injuries after a biofuel plant exploded in the town of Marengo, IA. On the morning of December 8th, 2022, an explosion from the C6 Zero manufacturing plant rocked the town of Marengo. It was large and concerning enough for the city to enact an evacuation order for all homes and businesses within an eight-block radius of the plant. Iowa State Patrol revealed to local news outlet, KCCI, that several agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded to the fire.
Biofuel Plant Explosion Could Cost Iowa Fire Department $80,000
12/12/22 UPDATE: The Marengo Fire Department is dealing with unprecedented territory following the department's battle of the C6-Zero plant fire, which exploded last week. The fire department treasurer stated that due to the products manufactured at C6-Zero, a shingle recycling plant, firefighters' gear was stained with oil. The department hasn't been able to get their articles cleaned since.
2 Local Hospitals Receive Almost 800K In Grants
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald and a released statement from Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson; two local hospitals will receive a total of almost $800,000 in federal grants by way of the fiscal year 2022 appropriations packages. The release from Hinson stated,. “These funds will help improve...
“Worldwide” Artist Performing at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
Officials with the Great Jones County Fair have just announced that a "Worldwide" artist will be performing on Friday, July 21st 2023 at the fair. And tickets are going on sale just in time to be the perfect stocking stuffer!. Make that "Mr. Worldwide!" Yes, Pitbull, one of the most...
