Wantagh, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah

Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise

(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center

A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
HUNTINGTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes

A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Levittown Man Found

Update:A Long Island man who went missing has been found.John “Lenny” Kenny, age 85, of Levittown, has last been seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Nassau County Police said.At midday Sunday, Dec. 11, police announced he has been located.Original report:A Long Island man has gone missing and au…
LEVITTOWN, NY
mhsphoenix.com

Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About

Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds

ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Movie producer’s Long Island mansion destroyed in blaze

Movie producer Oren Aviv’s $6.5 million Long Island mansion burned to the ground on Friday morning, NBC New York reported. No one was in the 9,500-square foot home at 144 Edge of Woods Road in Southampton when the fire erupted, the outlet reported. It took firefighters four hours to...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
New York Post

NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’

The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News-Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping to...
DANBURY, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Classic T.V. show coming back in person for seniors

The irascible but endearing Ralph Kramden is coming back, as is his smart, no-nonsense wife, Alice. And Ed Norton, Ralph’s dimwitted, loyal best friend will be returning too when the Slayer Players perform “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” recreating one of the classic 39 episodes from “The Honeymooners.”
GLEN COVE, NY
Cheddar News

NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island

"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
ROCHESTER, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A holiday celebration fit for the Bellmores

Every year, the Chamber of Commerce of the Bellmores hosts a Holiday Extravaganza like no other — the intersection at Pettit and Bedford Avenues gets temporarily closed for an evening in early December, and troves of community members, local leaders and of course business owners, find there way into the streets to ring in the holiday season.
BELLMORE, NY

