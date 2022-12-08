Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah
Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Herald Community Newspapers
How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise
(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Shop With a ‘Hippie’ Vibe Opens in Halesite
A new shop with a Hawaiian vibe by way of Fire Island has opened in Halesite. Lynnette and Peter Vitali opened Hanalei and Kula’s, last week at 74 New York Ave. , their second store. The first shop operates in Ocean Beach on Fire Island. Read More ...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
2nd annual Polar Plunge in Suffolk County set to support great cause
Hundreds of brave souls battled the cold waters off Long Island on Sunday in support of a good cause.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes
A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
Missing Levittown Man Found
Update:A Long Island man who went missing has been found.John “Lenny” Kenny, age 85, of Levittown, has last been seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Nassau County Police said.At midday Sunday, Dec. 11, police announced he has been located.Original report:A Long Island man has gone missing and au…
mhsphoenix.com
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds
ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
therealdeal.com
Movie producer’s Long Island mansion destroyed in blaze
Movie producer Oren Aviv’s $6.5 million Long Island mansion burned to the ground on Friday morning, NBC New York reported. No one was in the 9,500-square foot home at 144 Edge of Woods Road in Southampton when the fire erupted, the outlet reported. It took firefighters four hours to...
NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’
The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News-Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping to...
Suffolk Harley Owners Group raises money and delivers gifts to children at Ronald McDonald House
Nick Nigro, the group’s leader, began the annual ride four years ago with just a handful of volunteers.
Herald Community Newspapers
Classic T.V. show coming back in person for seniors
The irascible but endearing Ralph Kramden is coming back, as is his smart, no-nonsense wife, Alice. And Ed Norton, Ralph’s dimwitted, loyal best friend will be returning too when the Slayer Players perform “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” recreating one of the classic 39 episodes from “The Honeymooners.”
NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island
"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
Herald Community Newspapers
A holiday celebration fit for the Bellmores
Every year, the Chamber of Commerce of the Bellmores hosts a Holiday Extravaganza like no other — the intersection at Pettit and Bedford Avenues gets temporarily closed for an evening in early December, and troves of community members, local leaders and of course business owners, find there way into the streets to ring in the holiday season.
Comments / 0