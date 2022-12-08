Jennifer Lawrence sparks backlash by falsely claiming to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie

Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Jennifer Lawrence Knows She Wasn’t the First Female Action Star: ‘That’s Not What I Meant to Say’
Jennifer Lawrence is walking back her controversial comments about women in action movies. The Oscar winner found herself in hot water this week when she claimed that “The Hunger Games” was the first action film with a female protagonist during a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie,” Lawrence said. “Because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Lawrence made the comments...
Alfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein’s “Preposterous” Reaction to Salma Hayek’s ‘Frida’ Performance
Alfred Molina says he saw Harvey Weinstein berate Salma Hayek on the set of Frida, with the former Hollywood producer and convicted rapist also giving him the cold shoulder after Molina compared the business prowess of Hayek to the producer. The actor, who told The Independent in a recent interview that he did not witness any assaults, spoke about Weinstein’s behavior on the set of the film — specifically one “preposterous” instance in which Weinstein became enraged over Hayek’s spot-on performance. More from The Hollywood ReporterSaudi Film Pioneer Faisal Baltyour on the Need for Local Commercial Films, Cinema StarsSimu Liu Returns...
24 Deeply Personal Details Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Revealed In Part One Of Their Netflix Documentary
"This is a great love story, and the craziest thing is that I think this love story is only just getting started. You know, she sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then, pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything I know to join her in her world."
Jennifer Lawrence clarifies female-led action movie remark after she was roasted: ‘It came out wrong’
She’s testifying in the court of JLaw. Following a firestorm of criticism, actress Jennifer Lawrence is clarifying false remarks she made earlier concerning woman-led action movies. The Oscar-winning actress issued the alleged correction Thursday while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was my blunder and it came out wrong,” Lawrence, 32, admitted in the interview regarding her alleged slip of the tongue. The controversy was initially sparked a day earlier after “American Hustle” star declared herself the first ever female action lead during an interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series with Viola Davis. “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put...
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she was asked to lose weight before starring on The Hunger Games
Shocking fans, Jennifer Lawrence reveals that she was advised to go on a diet for her role on The Hunger Games but refused to do so
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Jennifer Lawrence And Viola Davis Opened Up About How Tough It Is To Be A Woman Action Star, But Some People Focused On A Comment Lawrence Made About “Hunger Games” Being The First Action Movie With A Woman Lead
Despite being two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, both Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence doubted they could lead an action film as women. The two Oscar-winning actors opened up about their shared doubts they’d ever get a chance to take on a starring role in the genre because of what their gender in a part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. The magazine posted a video of their roughly 45-minute conversation on Wednesday, in which the pair bonded over the similarities in how they approach their work, the challenges of motherhood, and how Hollywood has at times tainted their love for acting.
Jennifer Lawrence calls The Woman King the best movie of 2022
The Hunger Games star couldn't help but gush over the action-packed drama during an interview with its lead Viola Davis
'Outnumbered' KOs Jennifer Lawrence's claim she was the first female lead in action movie: 'Really sad'
Fox News' 'Outnumbered' panelists discuss Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence's interview with Variety and her statement that her role in "The Hunger Games" was the first female lead in an action movie on 'Outnumbered.'
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Backlash From Comments About Female-Fronted Action Movies
Earlier this week, actor Jennifer Lawrence was discussing the initial hesitation from studios to develop The Hunger Games films, with executives claiming that audiences weren't interested in seeing female-fronted action films, with her specific phrasing of such remarks igniting a backlash on social media. Her comments were received so poorly that she felt she needed to speak out about the interview, noting that, while in conversation with Viola Davis, she misspoke and made a "blunder" as she was nervous talking to such an iconic performer. She also noted that, while she has previously made flubs that made the rounds in media, those previous remarks were more egregious and obvious miscommunications.
Jennifer Lawrence explains how Hunger Games changed action movies
Variety’s annual Actors on Actors series is here, which sees Oscar hopefuls in conversation with one another. Jennifer Lawrence, who is promoting the Apple film Causeway, and Viola Davis, who is promoting the historical action movie The Woman King were paired with one another. This led Viola Davis to ask Lawrence about The Hunger Games.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
5 Stunning Compositions to Remember Angelo Badalamenti By
Composer Angelo Badalamenti has died, leaving behind a musical legacy that spanned ’80s slashers, holiday season slapstick, and, of course, his long running creative partnership with director David Lynch. In memory of the man who collaborated with a Beatle and Bowie and was responsible for so much of the unmistakable mood of the Lynch filmography, the IndieWire staff picked five of the film and TV compositions that will forever transport us to a place where the birds sing a pretty song, and there’s always music in the air. “Blue Velvet,” “Main Title” (1986) The first collaboration between Badalamenti and Lynch, “Blue Velvet”...
Here Are 15 Shows And Movies To Watch After "The White Lotus"
Gonna go watch The Bold Type because I can't bear to not watch a new Meghann Fahy episode every week.
Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday. Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” In addition to that ongoing franchise, including installments seven and eight which are scheduled to come out in 2023 and 2024, Cruise has producing credits on many of his own films, like “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
39 Tweets About "The White Lotus" Finale That Knocked Me Out Cold, Kind Of Like [REDACTED]
"I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like?"
Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor in part for his role in producing the film.
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
