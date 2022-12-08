ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River

NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
WINSLOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wayne community leaders prepare to face the press

WAYNE, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska business and community leaders got a chance to sharpen their media skills Tuesday morning in Wayne. As part of "Leadership Wayne," participants conducted mock press conferences. Participants prepared a statement on a topic relevant to their professional organization, and members of the local press asked...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested for outstanding warrants, meth charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk woman for warrants as well as meth charges. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Dec. 9, around 1:13 p.m. they were called to a residence in the area of 11th St. and Phillip Ave. on a complaint of a female squatting (occupying without owning or renting) in the residence and was refusing to leave.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman

A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
NORFOLK, NE
kmaland.com

Flu Hits NE Early; Highest Rates among Kids, Young Adults

(KMAland) -- Nebraska is one of a dozen states experiencing "very high" levels of influenza, and the highest percentage of cases has been in children and young adults. Children under 17 account for more than half the Nebraska flu cases so far, with the highest numbers in the five- to 17-year-old age group, and second-highest in children birth to four years of age.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
NORFOLK, NE
stantonregister.com

Stanton To Have Counselors Available Following Student's Death

Stanton Community Schools will have counselors available following the death of a student, according to school officials on Wednesday afternoon. "We have counselors available to help our school community deal with this sad loss," officials said. Counselors will be available in the middle school/high school library until 6 p.m. Wednesday....
STANTON, NE

