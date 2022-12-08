ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEYC

Mankato author publishes children’s book on climate change

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato children’s-author wants the public to know about her new book- that has a universal message for both children and adults. Author Jodi Dickey published “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure,” which tackles issues of climate change. The book uses elements of...
MANKATO, MN
american-rails.com

Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide

Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
MINNESOTA STATE
extension.org

Apples are all bad #817399

For two years in a row now our honey crisp and honey gold apples are all spotted throughout the Apple and none have been salvageable. Do you know what the problem is and how we can address it?. Sherburne County Minnesota. Expert Response. Hello Marcia,. It looks like you have...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Amazon workers rally outside Shakopee warehouse for better pay, safer work

Warehouse workers, union leaders and activists rallied outside Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shakopee on Thursday to call for better wages, safer working conditions and an end to employee surveillance. Amazon workers have long complained of grueling, surveillance-enforced productivity quotas that they say lead to high rates of workplace injuries. “The safety here is horrible. You […] The post Amazon workers rally outside Shakopee warehouse for better pay, safer work appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
greatpetcare.com

Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor

With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Two Minnesotans win gold at international figure skating competition

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A pair of Minnesotans turned an international competition into a golden opportunity. Anastasiia Smirnova and Danil Siianytsia, of Shakopee, captured the gold medal Saturday at the Golden Spin of Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia. According to U.S. Figure Skating, it's the first senior international win for the pair, who were two of 14 Americans competing in the competition.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment

At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe head injury

More than $60,000 has been raised in a matter of days to help the family of a Minnetonka firefighter who suffered a head injury while on duty. A GoFundMe campaign says Tim Tripp, a part-time firefighter, is in intensive care at Hennepin County Medical Center after suffering a "severe head injury" in an accident while on duty Saturday, Dec. 3.
MINNETONKA, MN

