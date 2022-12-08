Read full article on original website
Walgreens Delivery: Same-Day Service, Now 24/7
Need that Advil and Diet Coke right now? The pharmacy giant is the first of its kind to offer 24-hour same-day delivery.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco
Sam's could have the edge when it comes to customer service.
Surveillance and Strobe Lights: Walmart, Target and Other Major Retailers Level Up Their Loss Prevention
Mass merchants and major retail chains are reaching deeper into their bag of tricks this year to prevent holiday shoplifting. Retailers including Target and Barnes & Noble are locking up items behind plexiglass or using steel cables to tie merchandise to store shelves, Reuters reports, while others are installing cameras and hiring more security personnel.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Free 8X10 photo print from Walgreens online with code
Walgreens is offering a free 8 X 10 photo print with the new coupon code online! These make great gifts!. Head to the Walgreens website, create the 8 x 10 photo and then use the code ICESK8 at checkout. It is only valid for a limited time and should be available through Dec. 9.
Customer charged twice at Pine Bluff Walmart after system experiences 'technical issue'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you have visited Walmart in Pine Bluff and noticed you were charged twice for your purchase, it could be due to a "technical issue" the system has had. On Wednesday, KATV was contacted by a customer of the store, who claimed she was charged...
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Walmart is crushing Target by luring wealthier shoppers and dominating groceries
Target reported a weak third quarter and lowered its fourth-quarter guidance. Meanwhile, Walmart sales were up over 8% in the quarter and the retailer raised its full-year outlook. Walmart's dominance is thanks to its grocery business and an influx of higher-income shoppers. In the big-box battle for Americans' wallets, Walmart...
Detergent recalled for potentially containing bacteria
Laundry detergent sold on Amazon.com and various retailers is being recalled for containing bacteria that could cause “serious infection that may require medical treatment.”. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in...
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
Key holiday shipping deadlines and tips to avoid shipping scams
The season of giving is also a season of shipping. Here are some shipping deadlines you should know to make sure your package is delivered before Christmas, with help from BlackFriday.com.
Nearly Half of All Grocery Shoppers Are Switching Merchants
As prices continue to skyrocket, consumers are abandoning their go-to grocers in search of savings. Research from the October edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Consumers Buckle Down On Belt-Tightening,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in September, finds that 47% of consumers are switching to cheaper merchants.
Last order dates: Shop by these dates at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
If you like to do your holiday shopping online, it’s important to make your purchases with enough time left before the holidays to account for shipping times. This can be a little tricky, as the closer we get to the holidays, the more people there will be trying to make last-minute purchases, and thus adding to already-lengthening shipping times. Several retailers offer purchase deadlines as late December 23 with Christmas delivery still guaranteed. We’ve rounded up last order dates for several retailers this holiday season, so read onward for more details on when you need to make your holiday purchases by in order to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.
Bath & Body Works Partners with Instacart for Holiday Shoppers
Bath & Body Works is now available on Instacart, giving customers a quick and convenient way to shop during the holidays. Bath & Body Works products are affordable and highly giftable, according to the company. In 2021, 48% of all body care and home fragrance gifts in the US were purchased from Bath & Body Works. The new partnership between Instacart and Bath & Body Works is especially valuable for last-minute shoppers, with many deliveries available in as fast as one hour.
