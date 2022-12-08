ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where to Watch and Stream The Queen's Gambit Free Online

Where to Watch and Stream His Dark Materials Specials Free Online

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)

Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show

John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
What Time Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 Be on Paramount Network? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Streaming Info

Need something to stream while you’re waiting for the next new episode of Yellowstone? Kevin Costner’s four-episode docuseries celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone: One-Fifty, is now streaming on FOX Nation, and the first four episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s new Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama Tulsa King are available on Paramount+.
Where to Watch and Stream Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Free Online

Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval

Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
When Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Hit Netflix?

Better Call Saul wrapped up its critically acclaimed six-season run back in August, officially bringing to a close the story of one Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk). Featuring a dazzling ensemble including Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and several other players, Better Call Saul tells the origin story of Breaking Bad's sleazy criminal attorney Saul Goodman. The series racked up over 45 Emmy Award nominations during its tenure.
Amazon Prime Video: She Said Is Now Available To Stream

Although you can still catch it in theaters, She Said is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home." Released mid-November, the drama received a very favorable 74 Metascore with film critics at Metacritic, while She Said also received an A CinemaScore from general audiences. While this movie wasn't a big hit in theaters with a $8.8 million box office worldwide, it's likely that She Said will find a bigger audience at home.
Warner Music Launches First Free FAST Channels, Exclusively on Roku Channel

Warner Music Group has punched its way into the free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) segment, with the launch of a trio of genre-based channels exclusively on the Roku Channel. The new channels from the music company — WMX Pop, WMX Rock and WMX Hip-Hop — are now available to stream for free on the Roku Channel through the service’s Live TV Guide. WMG is giving Roku a three-month exclusive window on the FAST channels for the U.S. before widening distribution to other platforms. The new FAST channels come from WMX, the division WMG formed a year ago that houses the company’s content,...

