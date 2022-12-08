Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids,...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Queen's Gambit Free Online
Best sites to watch The Queen's Gambit - Last updated on Dec 12, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Queen's Gambit online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Queen's Gambit on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream His Dark Materials Specials Free Online
Best sites to watch His Dark Materials - Last updated on Dec 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch His Dark Materials online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for His Dark Materials on this page.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’: How to watch and where to stream
Starring Will Smith, Emancipation will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 9. Emancipation follows Smith’s character, Peter, a slave who flees a plantation in Louisiana after he was whipped within an inch of his life. Peter has to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on...
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show
John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
What Time Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 Be on Paramount Network? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Streaming Info
Need something to stream while you’re waiting for the next new episode of Yellowstone? Kevin Costner’s four-episode docuseries celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone: One-Fifty, is now streaming on FOX Nation, and the first four episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s new Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama Tulsa King are available on Paramount+.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Free Online
Best sites to watch Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Last updated on Dec 11, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio on this page.
"The White Lotus" Creator Mike White Explained Why [Spoiler] Had To Die In The Season 2 Finale
The White Lotus creator Mike White shared the decision behind those finale deaths and how they decided who wasn't going to make it out of Sicily.
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
World Screen News
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
epicstream.com
Rush Hour 4 Release Date Speculation, Cast Rumors, Plot Updates, and Everything We Know
What is Rush Hour good for? A fourth movie, of course!. Rush Hour is a hit action-comedy film headlined by Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. The first movie premiered in 1998 and rose as an unexpected smasher. It was immediately followed by two more wins, Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3.
TechRadar
Best streaming deals December 2022: current live offers on Paramount Plus, Showtime, and more
There's no better time to ensure you're signed up to the right streaming service for you. As we head into the wintry, colder months, curling up on the couch in front of a good movie or TV show is the chosen pastime for many. And luckily for you, there are plenty of great streaming deals across some of the most popular platforms.
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
When Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Hit Netflix?
Better Call Saul wrapped up its critically acclaimed six-season run back in August, officially bringing to a close the story of one Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk). Featuring a dazzling ensemble including Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and several other players, Better Call Saul tells the origin story of Breaking Bad's sleazy criminal attorney Saul Goodman. The series racked up over 45 Emmy Award nominations during its tenure.
nexttv.com
'Emancipation' Debuts, 'His Dark Materials' Launches Final Season: What's Premiering This Week (December 5-11)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services. Apple TV Plus’ drama Emancipation starring Will Smith and the return of HBO’s fantasy drama His Dark Materials highlight the list of new shows premiering during the first full week of December.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video: She Said Is Now Available To Stream
Although you can still catch it in theaters, She Said is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home." Released mid-November, the drama received a very favorable 74 Metascore with film critics at Metacritic, while She Said also received an A CinemaScore from general audiences. While this movie wasn't a big hit in theaters with a $8.8 million box office worldwide, it's likely that She Said will find a bigger audience at home.
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
Warner Music Launches First Free FAST Channels, Exclusively on Roku Channel
Warner Music Group has punched its way into the free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) segment, with the launch of a trio of genre-based channels exclusively on the Roku Channel. The new channels from the music company — WMX Pop, WMX Rock and WMX Hip-Hop — are now available to stream for free on the Roku Channel through the service’s Live TV Guide. WMG is giving Roku a three-month exclusive window on the FAST channels for the U.S. before widening distribution to other platforms. The new FAST channels come from WMX, the division WMG formed a year ago that houses the company’s content,...
