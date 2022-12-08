Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
NebraskaTV
Wintry conditions and layers of ice cover the roads throughout the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The first major ice over happened Thursday in Grand Island and continued through the night. Roads were icy December 8th, and as the sun went down, temperatures dropped, and visibility lessened. The roads got dangerous. “The roads started off this morning as, what we call...
KSNB Local4
Icy weather postpones Lake Hastings meeting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A meeting about the water quality at Lake Hastings was postponed Thursday. Hastings officials said the meeting was set to discuss water quality and to give the public a chance to talk about future recreation on the lake. The meeting agenda also included a fishery report, aquatic restoration, an upcoming water quality management project and best management practices for the lake and watershed.
KSNB Local4
Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee
If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
Kearney Hub
Track repairs set for Highway 30 between Q Ave. and Grand Ave. on Monday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of the Union Pacific Railroad, has announced that on Monday track repair will take place on Highway 30, weather depending. From N Avenue to Grand Avenue, traffic will be head-to-head, utilizing the north lanes of the highway. For...
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
KSNB Local4
Mild weekend...Potent storm system early next week.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you have errands to run or decorating to finish up, the weather will cooperate with your plans this weekend, rather than next week when things turn sour. Not much too much to write about regarding the weekend outlook. Some lingering overnight fog along and east of Hwy 281 will have to burn off early Saturday before the sunshine can take over and elevate our temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Southerly breezes will pick up a little more on Sunday which should kick temperatures into the 50s over more areas.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island boys basketball swept up by Storm
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island boys basketball hosted Elkhorn South Saturday. The Islanders lost 75-42 to the Storm. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
KSNB Local4
Hastings boys basketball hunted by Omaha Skutt Catholic
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings boys basketball hosted Omaha Skutt Catholic Saturday. The Tigers lost by 30 in the jungle, 65-35. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Staying safe while keeping warm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In your attempts to keep warm, it’s important to also stick with safe methods of heating. According to the National Fire Protection Association heating equipment is the number one cause of house fires in the United States, and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates over 21,000 fires are caused by space heaters each year.
1011now.com
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
KSNB Local4
Live Reindeers visit Grand Island grocery store
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you wanted to see reindeer similar to the ones that will be pulling Santa’s sled on Christmas Eve, then Hy’Vee was the place. The live reindeer event was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blue Star Christmas Tree and Reindeer Farm partnered with the store to bring this unique event to Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
The Grinch visits Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The young and young-at-heart had a chance to meet an infamous holiday villain at the Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska, for the first ever ‘Merry Grinchmas’ event. The Grinch took photos with children, and kids got a chance to color their own Grinch...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia girls basketball soars past Blue Hill
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball hosted Blue Hill Saturday. The Hawkettes soared to a 58-22 victory. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings girls basketball unable to keep up with Skutt
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings girls basketball hosted Omaha Skutt Catholic Saturday. The Tigers were handily defeated, 69-22, by the Skyhawks. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s Japanese heritage brought to light with new museum
Vickie Sakurada Schaepler of Kearney wants to shed light on the little-known stories of the Japanese who settled in Western Nebraska. During the mid-1900s, Western Nebraska was home to over 1,000 Japanese residents, business owners and farmers who had made their way from Japan to the United States. Their multifaceted stories, filled with both turmoil and triumph, also highlight the darker side of America’s history, which included alien land laws and internment camps.
