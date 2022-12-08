HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you have errands to run or decorating to finish up, the weather will cooperate with your plans this weekend, rather than next week when things turn sour. Not much too much to write about regarding the weekend outlook. Some lingering overnight fog along and east of Hwy 281 will have to burn off early Saturday before the sunshine can take over and elevate our temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Southerly breezes will pick up a little more on Sunday which should kick temperatures into the 50s over more areas.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO