The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
Junior Bridgeman played for 12 seasons in the NBA, but he made his fortune off the court.
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
"We used to fight after every game, but through that fight, emerged someone like me" — Michael Jordan on the person who made him who he is today
Michael Jordan has always been vocal about crediting his family for his evolution as a player, specifically his older brother, Larry.
Lakers News: Fourth Quarter Rally Singled Out By Russell Westbrook As Proof Of Team's Heart
The Lakers guard shares what this hard-fought game reveals about the team.
Former Milwaukee Buck is the only guy to outscore Michael Jordan in a playoff series
Terry Cumming is the only player in history that can brag about outscoring MJ in the playoffs.
Taj Gibson on whether the Chicago Bulls should retire Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah’s jerseys
Taj Gibson talked about why the Bulls should retire Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah’s jerseys.
The Suns Wanted to Fight After Zion Williamson Threw Down an Unnecessary and Awesome 360 Dunk
VIDEO: Suns and Pelicans scuffle after awesome Zion Williamson dunk.
NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS
Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
Analyzing the Early Returns of the Hawks' Dejounte Murray Trade
Is Atlanta better positioned to go further in the playoffs than last season?
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Pacers Rumors: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness to the Pacers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Tyrese Haliuburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and more.
Miami Heat Sign A Player And Waive A Player
The Miami Heat have signed Orlando Robinson and waived Dru Smith.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Injury report: Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green vs. Dallas Mavericks
he Chicago Bulls could miss one key role player as they look to build a winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks.
Ray Allen recalls Michael Jordan dropping 40 in their first NBA matchup
In his rookie year, Ray Allen got schooled by Michael Jordan as he dropped 40 points on him
When Michael Jordan ignored an open teammate to secure MVP honors in a charity game
Michael Jordan’s competitiveness is unrivaled. Just ask former NBA player Chris Washburn.
“I was ahead of my time because I knew how to market myself” — Darryl Dawkins on why he thinks he'd be popular in today's NBA
The late Darryl Dawkins once said his unique ability to boast during interviews would've made him famous in this NBA era.
10 observations: Bulls scorch Luka-less Mavericks
The Chicago Bulls had every reason to rout the Dallas Mavericks, which were without Luka Dončić and on the second leg of a brutal back-to-back, at the United Center Saturday night. And in refreshing fashion — by operating with pace, urgency, and by not playing with their food...
Red Stars' Pugh, top MLB FA Swanson get married
Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh and top MLB free agent Dansby Swanson tied the knot over the weekend. The two wed on Saturday after having been dating since 2017. Pugh, 24, is originally from Colorado and has played for the Red Stars since 2021. She has 13 goals in 31 appearances for the Red Stars over the last two seasons and played on the United States 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup championship team.
