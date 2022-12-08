Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart appointed to Board of Regents for Higher Education
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart has been appointed to the Board of Regents for Higher Education. “The importance of education was instilled in me from a young age and it was that value that led me to beginning my journey in civil service as a member of the Board of Education here in New Britain,” Stewart said. “I have remained a staunch advocate for quality education throughout my entire career, and being a member of the Board of Regents will allow me to continue those efforts on a statewide level.”
New Britain Herald
Wreaths Across America's annual Escort to Arlington to make stop in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Wreaths Across America’s annual Escort to Arlington, the country’s longest veterans’ parade, will make an official stop in New Britain this Tuesday at 10 a.m. New Britain is the first of only two scheduled stops in the Nutmeg State. “It’s really a privilege...
New Britain Herald
New Britain will once again commemorate Wreaths Across America Day this year
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain community will once again commemorate Wreaths Across America Day this year on Saturday, December 17 at 11 a.m. “Our Wreaths Across America event will coincide with the National event,” expressed Tom Higgins of DAV Chapter 8. “So every one of the sites in the nation and that includes Hawaii and we’ve got 50 sites now overseas they ship to the Greenfield of France, Normandy areas, Italy and Sicily and places like that will participate.”
New Britain Herald
Newington man accused of defrauding elderly person
A Newington man has been accused of defrauding an elderly person. Ryan Turko, 39, made online withdrawals and transfers and wrote himself checks from the victim’s account, improperly accessing the elderly person’s finances through his role as the business manager for Portland Care and Rehabilitation Centre, according to the arrest warrant in the case.
New Britain Herald
One of an estimated 3,400 wreath-laying ceremonies taking place across the country next weekend is happening in Newington
NEWINGTON – One of an estimated 3,400 wreath-laying ceremonies taking place across the country next weekend is happening right here in town. The GFWC Newington/Wethersfield Woman’s Club is hosting a Wreaths Across America event at West Meadow Cemetery, 679 Willard Ave., next Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12 to 1 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Alfa Romeo admirers exchange holiday wishes, camaraderie
NEW BRITAIN - Aficionados of a certain Italian luxury car brand celebrated the holidays together Sunday. Members of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club Connecticut Chapter didn’t arrive to Paddock Classic Car Restorations in their most coveted models, however, since the day started and ended in snow. “Alfa Romeo has...
New Britain Herald
New Britain legislative delegation received State Bond funding to support improvements at three schools
NEW BRITAIN - The New Britain legislative delegation received State Bond funding to support improvements at three schools in New Britain. Thursday members of the New Britain legislative delegation – Senator Rick Lopes, Rep. Manny Sanchez, Rep. Peter Tercyak, Rep. Bobby Sanchez, and Rep. Gary Turco – welcomed Governor Lamont’s and the State Bond Commission’s approval of $811,484.
New Britain Herald
Berlin to lean on chemistry from a veteran roster
BERLIN - On the heels of a 15-win campaign en route to the quarterfinals a season ago, the Berlin Redcoats girls basketball team is back with most of the roster intact. Six returning seniors and with only two seniors to replace from the 2021-22 season highlights the team head coach Sheila King will embark upon the winter with.
New Britain Herald
Phelps looking to implement fast, tough brand of basketball in 1st season as Berlin coach
BERLIN - The Berlin Redcoats boys basketball team is less than two weeks from their season opener at the Newington Nor’easters. The program has been looking for stability since the tragic passing of 13-year head coach Mike Veneziano - Coach V - in 2021. Brendan Phelps was named the...
New Britain Herald
Notre Dame-West Haven tops Berlin 35-8 in Class M championship, ending perfect season
EAST HARTFORD - The top-seeded Berlin Redcoats finally met their match in the CIAC Class M Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Notre Dame Green Knights became the only team to top the Redcoats all season, coming away with the 35-8 victory and, in turn, became the Class M Champions in 2022.
