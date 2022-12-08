NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart has been appointed to the Board of Regents for Higher Education. “The importance of education was instilled in me from a young age and it was that value that led me to beginning my journey in civil service as a member of the Board of Education here in New Britain,” Stewart said. “I have remained a staunch advocate for quality education throughout my entire career, and being a member of the Board of Regents will allow me to continue those efforts on a statewide level.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO