New Britain, CT

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart appointed to Board of Regents for Higher Education

NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart has been appointed to the Board of Regents for Higher Education. “The importance of education was instilled in me from a young age and it was that value that led me to beginning my journey in civil service as a member of the Board of Education here in New Britain,” Stewart said. “I have remained a staunch advocate for quality education throughout my entire career, and being a member of the Board of Regents will allow me to continue those efforts on a statewide level.”
New Britain will once again commemorate Wreaths Across America Day this year

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain community will once again commemorate Wreaths Across America Day this year on Saturday, December 17 at 11 a.m. “Our Wreaths Across America event will coincide with the National event,” expressed Tom Higgins of DAV Chapter 8. “So every one of the sites in the nation and that includes Hawaii and we’ve got 50 sites now overseas they ship to the Greenfield of France, Normandy areas, Italy and Sicily and places like that will participate.”
Newington man accused of defrauding elderly person

A Newington man has been accused of defrauding an elderly person. Ryan Turko, 39, made online withdrawals and transfers and wrote himself checks from the victim’s account, improperly accessing the elderly person’s finances through his role as the business manager for Portland Care and Rehabilitation Centre, according to the arrest warrant in the case.
Alfa Romeo admirers exchange holiday wishes, camaraderie

NEW BRITAIN - Aficionados of a certain Italian luxury car brand celebrated the holidays together Sunday. Members of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club Connecticut Chapter didn’t arrive to Paddock Classic Car Restorations in their most coveted models, however, since the day started and ended in snow. “Alfa Romeo has...
New Britain legislative delegation received State Bond funding to support improvements at three schools

NEW BRITAIN - The New Britain legislative delegation received State Bond funding to support improvements at three schools in New Britain. Thursday members of the New Britain legislative delegation – Senator Rick Lopes, Rep. Manny Sanchez, Rep. Peter Tercyak, Rep. Bobby Sanchez, and Rep. Gary Turco – welcomed Governor Lamont’s and the State Bond Commission’s approval of $811,484.
Berlin to lean on chemistry from a veteran roster

BERLIN - On the heels of a 15-win campaign en route to the quarterfinals a season ago, the Berlin Redcoats girls basketball team is back with most of the roster intact. Six returning seniors and with only two seniors to replace from the 2021-22 season highlights the team head coach Sheila King will embark upon the winter with.
