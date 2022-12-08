Deshaun Watson admits the return to Houston hit him harder than expected, hopes for better in Cincy: ‘I’m human’

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
‘The 6-0 Kool aid was good while it lasted’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are no longer perfect against Joe Burrow as he led his Bengals to a 23-10 win on Sunday. Burrow had lost his first four games against the Browns. He threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game. On the other...
Bengals stars Jessie Bates, Ja’Marr Chase each fined by league
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A pair of Cincinnati Bengals stars are receiving hefty fines ahead this weekend’s matchup against the Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and free safety Jessie Bates have each been fined by the NFL for their respective actions that took place in last weekend’s win against Kansas City.
If Baker Mayfield sticks with Rams, he likely will be dealing with coaching changes
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen might head back to Kentucky, and other assistants also are likely on the move as Baker Mayfield acclimates to new team.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Jerry Rice Calls Out 49ers After Deebo Samuel Injury
The Hall of Famer took exception to how the team is using the wide receiver.
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Has Stern Message For Teammates: `We Ain't That Good'
Leave it to team captain Udonis Haslem to make a blunt assessment about the Miami Heat. After Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Haslem got straight to the point in the postgame locker room. "We think that we're that good, that we can figure it out at the end...
Trey Hendrickson won’t go on IR with ‘wrist issue’, status for Tampa Bay game up in the air
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson is dealing with a “wrist issue”, according to coach Zac Taylor. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news after the Bengals’ 23-10 win over the Browns that Hendrickson played much of the second half with a broken wrist and would be “absent a few weeks.”
Cardinals' J.J. Watt has some beef with Chipotle: 'We want big burritos back'
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt wants to have an 'open dialogue' about a very serious issue: Chipotle's burrito size. He thinks they've been a bit too small lately.
Browns’ playoff hopes take significant hit with loss to Bengals
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The whole hang in there until Deshaun Watson gets back from NFL suspension gameplan isn’t turning out all that well for...
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion and LeBron James’ first Cavaliers coach, passes away at 79
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cavaliers head coach and three-time NBA champion Paul Silas has passed away, his family announced on Sunday, at the age of 79. Silas coached the Cavaliers for two seasons, which were LeBron James’ first two years in the NBA. He was 69-77 in 146 games with the Cavs.
Deshaun Watson showed flashes vs. Bengals of what he can be, but it’s too little, too late for this season
CINCINNATI — Deshaun Watson knocked enough rust off after his rocky debut in Houston last week to show flashes of what’s to come during Sunday’s 23-10 loss in Cincinnati, but it’s too little too late for this season. Heading into Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals,...
Deshaun Watson’s history in Houston shows the high stakes of the Browns’ move – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The trip to Houston to cover the Browns game was a way to learn what has happened to Deshaun Watson’s old team. In the last three years, here is how the Texans have played:. 2020: They were 4-12 with Watson at QB. Bill O’Brien (0-4)...
thecomeback.com
New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision
The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
How Deshaun Watson, David Njoku and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Season becomes even more challenging for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Browns Postgame Scribbles
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-10 in Cincinnati:. 1. After the game, the Browns talked about the need to find what plays work best with Deshaun Watson. That’s understandable to a point, given he hadn’t played for 700 days prior to the Dec. 4 game in Houston.
Why Tony Fields II’s roughing the punter penalty was the turning point in Browns’ loss to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Second-year linebacker Tony Fields II was one of the stars for the Browns a week ago in the win in Houston. What a difference a week makes in the NFL.
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
Zac Taylor says Bengals are in wait-and-see mode on bevy of injuries
CINCINNATI, Ohio — After Week 14′s win over the Browns, the Bengals are in an unfamiliar position as it relates to the health of the roster. Despite not having many injury concerns throughout the course of the season, with only one Week 1 starter lost for the season (cornerback Chidobe Awuzie), they’re now faced with some important injury questions headed into their matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
