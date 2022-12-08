Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Hyundai Is Working on a Fake Automatic For its EVs
News broke that Lexus is working on a fake manual transmission for future electric vehicles. Instead of using an actual transmission, Lexus’s system is designed to simply simulate the manual driving experience. Honda’s already gone on record saying it has no interest in such a system, and plenty of commenters expressed skepticism, but at least you can understand why some enthusiasts would appreciate pretending to shift gears while driving. But a fake automatic? That’s a hard one to understand.
Top Speed
Ram Might Be Late To The EV Party, But The 2024 Ram Revolution Will Stir The Market Like No Other
Get ready, Ram fanboys; the Ram Revolution is upon us, and the all-new 2024 1500 electric pickup truck promises to shake up the EV market and set a new standard for full-size trucks. The truck was unveiled at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, inviting fans to contribute their feedback to create an even better model by 2024. The full-scale clay model has been teased over the past year, and honestly, the Ram diehards are exhausted with the waiting game. The one-minute teaser video showed the new take on the EV truck which comes complete with bold daylight LED lamps. There are also perimeter headlights illuminating that iconic Ram badge. The company also announced its official debut date for January 5th at CES in Las Vegas. The Rams CEO offers an ambiguous prediction that hints at this electric Ram 1500 EV surpassing its close rivals, such as the Ford F-150 Lighting, Chevrolet Silverado EVs, and Rivian R1T. And with the GMC Hummer EV joining the 2024 Ram Electric on its mission of work-play balance, we're sure that things will only get more exciting over time!
Carscoops
New Ford Mach-E Coupe, Corvette EV, And Tesla Roadster Coming Soon Says Forecaster
We all might be excited about new cars that are coming out in 2023, but automakers themselves have a roadmap that goes far further into the future. Many have a plan for the next generation of a model as the current one is coming out. Now, one firm that specializes in predicting model roadmaps says that we have a lot of great cars to look forward to soon.
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
electrek.co
Canadian company launches electric motorcycle that converts into a snowmobile
Electric powersports toys aren’t cheap. E-motorcycles can cost several thousand dollars more than their gas-powered ancestors, and electric snowmobiles aren’t cheap either. So it makes sense to want to combine the two to get the most bang for your buck. That’s exactly what Canadian manufacturer Daymak did when it rolled out the Daymak Combat.
The Forgotten GMC Concept That Combined A Truck With A Minivan
When GMC threw back the curtain on the Centaur at the 1988 Detroit Auto Show, they claimed it wasn't just a truck anymore. They weren't wrong. In an attempt to combine a car's comfort with a truck's utility, it came up with this all-purpose hybrid proof of concept that was supposed to be all things to all people (via GMC's press release).
Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla
Here's a look at the automaker with the most electric vehicles (EVs) for sale, which is seven total, and the answer isn't Tesla. The post Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Falcon F7: The American-Made Supercar The World Forgot About
Developed by the American company, Falcon Automobile Corporation, the Falcon F7 is a two-seater supercar that made headlines when a prototype was first shown to the public at the 2010 North American International Auto Show. And then, in 2012 the production model was unveiled to the automotive press. Bloomberg TV covered it as such: "The 620-HP Falcon F7 is 2013's Most Coveted Car". The F7 was faster than most American muscle cars and supercars. At the time it came second only to the Chevy Corvette C7. It's impressive how the American automaker managed to conceive and present this production model in less than three years.
Vietnamese Automaker's EV Shipment Is Big Competition For The US
VinFast is exporting 999 electric vehicles to the U.S. market, and they're expected to arrive in California right around Christmas.
CAR AND DRIVER
Lexus Built an EV with a Fake Manual Transmission
The manual transmission is almost gone. Even if you ignore that manual-transmission cars account for less than 2 percent of the auto market today, you have to accept that the transition to EVs will likely spell the end of shifting yourself. Toyota wants to change that, which is why the company is showing off a prototype EV with a faux manual shifter.
3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester
If you're shopping for a two-row SUV, the 2022 Honda Passport and Subaru Forester are prime choices. Here are three advantages the Honda has over the Subaru. The post 3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Three Garbage Trucks Catch Fire in California After Crushing Dozens of Lithium-Ion Batteries
A company in California tasked with recycling returned electronics for Amazon improperly recycled dozens of lithium-ion batteries, resulting in three garbage truck fires and creating a huge mess on residential streets. The fires occurred in 2021 near the offices of iDiskk LLC in Campbell, California, according to the Mercury News:
Did GMC or Chevy Pickup Trucks Come First?
We finally settle the debate: which was the original General Motors pickup truck. The post Did GMC or Chevy Pickup Trucks Come First? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
New Donkervoort F22 Weighs Less Than 1,700 Lbs and Makes 500 HP
If a car is engineered to be lightweight, it doesn’t need a lot of power to be quick or fun to drive. But there’s also no rule that says a lightweight car can’t also make a lot of power. The latest automaker to do exactly that is Donkervoort with its new targa-top F22. It’s a wild, weird-looking car with proportions that look like they were dreamed up by video game designers.
Jalopnik
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG 4x4 Squared Is Ridiculously Excessive, But Damn Do I Love It
Holy crap, the Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared. It’s twice the price of a standard G-Class, but also twice as cool. It’s a leather-and-suede-lined luxury tank with 577 hp, 627 lb-ft of torque, three locking differentials, portal axles, side pipes, all-terrain tires, a carbon-fiber light bar and one of the gnarliest rear bumpers I’ve ever seen. It has more ground clearance than a Ford Bronco Raptor and you can have it painted bright-ass neon green. Yes, it costs $350,050, including $1,050 for destination. But like, what the hell else even comes close? The G63 4x4 Squared is a rolling hyperbole.
Jalopnik
Audi's AI Wheel Designer Knocked Off a Bunch of Old Wheels
2022 has been a big year for machine learning. We all had our fun with DALL-E over the summer, and now everyone’s playing with ChatGPT and feeding their faces into Lensa. But it seems we’re not alone in wanting our computer-generated entertainment — car companies, always quick to go all-in on flash-in-the-pan trends, now want to adopt AI into their design processes.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
The Verge
Chevy accidentally leaked the hybrid Corvette on its site
Chevy has accidentally leaked a few details about its upcoming electrified Corvette, with a virtual model of the sports car appearing via the company’s online virtualizer, according to Corvette Blogger. This has revealed some new details about the car, known as the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, such as what colors it’ll come in and what packages will be available, as well as hints about exactly how it’ll make use of electric motors.
Jalopnik
The US Is Loaning GM and LG $2.5 Billion For Three Battery Plants
President Joe Biden announced a $2.5 billion loan for GM and LG to build a new battery plant here in the U.S., Geely’s premium EV maker Zeekr wants to go public, and the results of the United Auto Workers’ leadership election might not be clear until January 2023. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday December 12, 2022.
Comments / 0