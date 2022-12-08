Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
Direct flights from Sacramento to Toronto starting in JuneD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Electricity restored to nearly 12k SMUD customers in Sacramento
ELK GROVE, Calif. — According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, 12,087 customers were without power in the Executive Airport are of Sacramento Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:38 a.m. Saturday.
Sacramento Board of Supervisors approves controversial $450M addition to the downtown jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After an intense two-day debate, the Sacramento Board of Supervisors voted to approve an estimated $450 million addition to the downtown main jail. Officials say this is needed, but the conversation has not come without controversy. Supervisor Phil Serna says the courts are requesting to reduce...
CA Department of Justice gets involved in plans for Stockton warehouse development
STOCKTON, Calif. — The California Department of Justice is concerned about the impact on the environment from Stockton's continued development of warehouses, the department announced Tuesday. The department, headed by Attorney General Rob Bonta, entered an agreement with the City of Stockton Tuesday to address those concerns. According to...
Power restored to 17.2k in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 17,000 Sacramento Municipal Utilities District customers were without power in Elk Grove Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
Delta residents gather to protest Delta tunnel proposal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Approximately 100 concerned Delta residents gathered at a public forum in the community of Hood Tuesday to express concern with the Delta Tunnel proposal. Among the speakers was State Senator Bill Dodd, Attorney Osha Meserve, State Assemblymember Lori Wilson and State Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua. The proposal...
Folsom sewer improvement project to require daytime lane closures
FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department will be performing sewer improvement work that will require daytime lane closures. The affected lanes are on Natoma Street between Coloma Street and Mill Street. The project began Tuesday and is expected to be completed in spring...
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors set to vote on jail expansion project
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — There were tense moments late Wednesday night as 90 people stepped forward to share their thoughts on a proposal to expand the Sacramento County Main Jail. Now, the Board of Supervisors are scheduled to vote Thursday on the multi-million dollar plan aiming to address overcrowding...
Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing near Rancho Cordova | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing near Rancho Cordova, officials said. The helicopter experienced mechanical issues before making the emergency landing near Grant Line Road and Douglas Road Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told ABC10. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened during normal patrol operations. The sheriff's office originally described the incident as a crash, but has since updated it to an "emergency landing."
Fire officials: Drivers stuck in cars after power lines topple down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people are trapped inside of their cars after power lines toppled in Sacramento County, fire officials said. According to crews with the Metropolitan Fire District of Sacramento, multiple power lines came down around 8:45 a.m. Saturday near Grant Line Road and Sunrise Boulevard. The lines...
Storm Watch: Rain and snow taper off in time for a mostly dry commute Monday morning
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow returned to Northern California this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night at 10 p.m. and will continue through early Monday morning at 4 a.m. The region could see 1-2 inches of additional snow in the Sierra come Monday above 4,500 feet.
New Sacramento County sheriff reveals top priorities, former sheriff reflects on career
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jim Cooper is officially the new sheriff of Sacramento County once the clock struck 5 p.m., Friday. Sheriff Cooper left a parting gift to now former Sheriff Scott Jones. “On behalf of the California State Legislature, I’ve got a resolution honoring your time as sheriff of...
Year in Review: Here's what Sacramento searched for the most on Google in 2022
As the year comes to a close, here's a breakdown of the topics people in the Sacramento area Googled the most in 2022. Sacramento was the only place in the U.S. where bowhead whale was its top trending animal. The top searched recipe in the area was marry me chicken.
Storm Watch: Flooding, snow cause road closures through Sacramento, Sierra regions
CALIFORNIA, USA — Scattered rain and snow showers are forecast to continue through Sunday. Snow in the mountains will continue to fall and officials are discouraging unnecessary mountain travel. Forecasts say some cities could see minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding on some roadways and in...
'It’s a time to help everybody' | Woodland gas station selling $2.99 gas
WOODLAND, Calif. — After a summer of record-breaking gas prices in the state of California, a hometown gas station in Woodland is spreading holiday cheer with regular unleaded gasoline priced at $2.99. "Right now is not a time to make money. It’s a time to help everybody," said Woodland...
Palwinder Singh Bagri identified as man in deadly off-ramp crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The man killed in a deadly crash at the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp was identified as Palwinder Singh Bagri, 43. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity, but no city of residence for Bagri was listed as of Sunday night. According to the California Highway...
'We are absolutely against the expansion': Debate continues about expanding the Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The empty lot behind the Sacramento County Jail is where a potential expansion will take place if the vote goes through at Wednesday's Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting. But some in the community say the expansion is a terrible idea. “People are living on the...
Debate over Sacramento Main Jail expansion wears on into night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors were met with dozens of prison abolitionist and prison reform activists Wednesday as they debated expansion of the Sacramento County Main Jail. County officials say the jail must comply with a lawsuit known as Mays v. County of Sacramento alleging...
Man killed in fight at Sky Parkway apartment complex in South Sacramento, deputies say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide along Sky Parkway Sunday evening. It happened along the 5500 block of Sky Parkway in South Sacramento. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a reported fight inside...
San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown ends in 13 arrests, 6 cars towed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow crackdown in San Joaquin County resulted in 13 arrests and led police to seize three guns and tow six cars Friday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, a countywide sideshow mission was conducted between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. During the crackdown, officers made 48 traffic stops and issued 21 citations.
