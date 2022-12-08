ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

ABC10

Power restored to 17.2k in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 17,000 Sacramento Municipal Utilities District customers were without power in Elk Grove Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Delta residents gather to protest Delta tunnel proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Approximately 100 concerned Delta residents gathered at a public forum in the community of Hood Tuesday to express concern with the Delta Tunnel proposal. Among the speakers was State Senator Bill Dodd, Attorney Osha Meserve, State Assemblymember Lori Wilson and State Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua. The proposal...
HOOD, CA
ABC10

Folsom sewer improvement project to require daytime lane closures

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department will be performing sewer improvement work that will require daytime lane closures. The affected lanes are on Natoma Street between Coloma Street and Mill Street. The project began Tuesday and is expected to be completed in spring...
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing near Rancho Cordova | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing near Rancho Cordova, officials said. The helicopter experienced mechanical issues before making the emergency landing near Grant Line Road and Douglas Road Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told ABC10. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened during normal patrol operations. The sheriff's office originally described the incident as a crash, but has since updated it to an "emergency landing."
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown ends in 13 arrests, 6 cars towed

STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow crackdown in San Joaquin County resulted in 13 arrests and led police to seize three guns and tow six cars Friday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, a countywide sideshow mission was conducted between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. During the crackdown, officers made 48 traffic stops and issued 21 citations.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

