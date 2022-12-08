Roger Stone was unbanned by Twitter on Wednesday and quickly fired off a tweet praising Twitter CEO Elon Musk for his “commitment to fairness and free speech.” But on his podcast, Stone was asking forgiveness for some of his own looser speech on Twitter. “I am a different person today,” the profanity-prone dirty trickster said of his old tweets. “This was before my faith walk. This is before I was redeemed in the blood of the crucifixion of Jesus.” Stone did not respond to The Daily Beast’s inquiry about what tweets had him repenting. The Trump adviser was permanently banned by Twitter back in 2017 after threatening CNN reporters and his attempts to return were shot down until Musk took over. The unbanning couldn’t come at a better time as Stone seeks to build influence in Trumpworld following the release of footage from 2020 in which he called Ivanka Trump an “abortionist bitch” and predicted her father would get his “fucking brains beat in” if he ran for re-election.Read more at The Daily Beast.

6 DAYS AGO