Read full article on original website
Related
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave 'The Daily Show'?
After seven years as host, Trevor Noah has officially left "The Daily Show."
Trevor Noah Says Bye To 'Daily Show' In Teary-Eyed Tribute To Black Women
Noah replaced previous host Jon Stewart seven years ago.
Trevor Noah on his final Daily Show: ‘If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women’
Trevor Noah said farewell to the Daily Show after seven years as host on Thursday evening by expressing gratitude both to viewers and to the Black women who shaped him. “I’m grateful to you. Every single one of you,” he told his studio audience. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”
ETOnline.com
Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'
Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
tvinsider.com
Trevor Noah Leaves ‘Daily Show,’ Kelli Giddish Departs ‘SVU,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ Tell All to Netflix, ABC Goes Country with CMA Christmas and Reba Profile
It’s a big night for significant exits, as Trevor Noah checks out of The Daily Show after seven years, and Kelli Giddish goes through the SVU revolving door after 11 seasons. Netflix drops the first half of a Harry & Meghan tell-all docuseries. ABC presents the annual CMA Country Christmas special, followed by a Superstar profile of Reba McEntire.
'Grateful' Trevor Noah Credits His Success to 'Brilliant' Black Women During Daily Show Sign-Off
The South African comic praised the women in his family who "nourished and formed" him, as well as Black female leaders who helped him succeed before and since his time on The Daily Show Trevor Noah is bidding farewell to The Daily Show. Noah, 38, signed off Thursday night after a seven-year run as host of the Comedy Central series. In a clip of his final monologue, which was released a few hours before the show airs, the late night host expressed his gratitude to the fans, and to the "brilliant" Black...
Who comes after Trevor Noah to host "The Daily Show"? The answer may be among these stars
As of Thursday night, Trevor Noah's seven-year watch over "The Daily Show" has ended. Noah's closing statement as the host of Comedy Central's politically influential late night talk-show began with a simple expression of gratitude to his audience. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," he said, eliciting gasps from the packed studio seats. "I always think it's good. That's how comedy is, funny enough. I remember all my shows people didn't want tickets, there were empty seats. And then I look at this now. I don't take it for granted, ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing I always appreciate, because I know that empty seat that sits behind."
In Entertainment: Trevor Noah's Farewell, K-Pop in Space & 'Rush Hour 4'
"Trevor Noah's GoodbyeIt was an emotional farewell for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The comedian hosted his final show on Thursday night after a seven-year run on Comedy Central after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015. Through teary eyes, Noah reflected on his time and the path he had taken to the hosting gig. He also paid homage to Black women, saying that they played a pivotal role in the success he's achieved. The Daily Show correspondents Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, and Neal Brenan also stopped by to send Noah off. Toward the end of...
Catching up with the Smothers Brothers
In the late 1960s "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" turned primetime TV upside-down. But folk singers-turned-comedians Tom and Dick Smothers challenged the powers-that-be, from the White House to CBS, until the network famously cancelled their top-rated counterculture hit back in 1969. Today the brothers, now in their 80s, are back for a live stage tour. They talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about sibling rivalries, censorship, and sharing a bond that's outlasted their critics.
Will Smith Appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Oscars Slap: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’
After a series of online statements and quiet public appearances over recent months, Will Smith took further steps back into the spotlight Monday evening, appearing for an interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” Promoting his new historical drama “Emancipation,” Smith’s conversation with the late-night host naturally dug into his Oscars night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian was introducing the category of best documentary feature. “I have been away,” Will Smith said, drawing a laugh from the crowd when the topic of his absence from the public eye came up. “What have y’all been...
Trevor Noah | 60 Minutes Archive
This week, Trevor Noah will host his final episode of "The Daily Show." Last December, Noah spoke with Lesley Stahl about finding his footing as host after taking the show over.
Trevor Noah Gives ‘A Special Shout-Out to Black Women’ On Last Episode of ‘The Daily Show’
Trevor Noah bid farewell to “The Daily Show” audience on Thursday and made sure to give “a special shout-out to Black women” before signing off. Noah, who’s hosted the nightly talk show since 2015, filmed his final episode on Thursday and became emotional while addressing his team, audience, and viewers for the last time.
Amy Schumer, Nick Cannon, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin share health stories with Dr. David Agus
CBS News medical contributor Dr, David Agus joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to talk about his new Paramount+ show "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus" and the increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
Just-Unbanned Roger Stone Is Worried About His Old Tweets
Roger Stone was unbanned by Twitter on Wednesday and quickly fired off a tweet praising Twitter CEO Elon Musk for his “commitment to fairness and free speech.” But on his podcast, Stone was asking forgiveness for some of his own looser speech on Twitter. “I am a different person today,” the profanity-prone dirty trickster said of his old tweets. “This was before my faith walk. This is before I was redeemed in the blood of the crucifixion of Jesus.” Stone did not respond to The Daily Beast’s inquiry about what tweets had him repenting. The Trump adviser was permanently banned by Twitter back in 2017 after threatening CNN reporters and his attempts to return were shot down until Musk took over. The unbanning couldn’t come at a better time as Stone seeks to build influence in Trumpworld following the release of footage from 2020 in which he called Ivanka Trump an “abortionist bitch” and predicted her father would get his “fucking brains beat in” if he ran for re-election.Read more at The Daily Beast.
CBS News
581K+
Followers
75K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4