RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, families were invited out to Rushmore Hall at the Monument to enjoy the 5th annual Breakfast with the Grinch. Children had the opportunity to take a picture with the iconic Christmas character before chowing down on some delicious pancakes and sausage. Afterward, they were able to enjoy the various bouncy houses set up for the day.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO