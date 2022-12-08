Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Students and staff at Rapid Valley Elementary School are safe after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon. According to the Rapid City Area Schools, the threat was called in about 1:42 p.m. Students were taken to a staging area at...
kotatv.com
Rockin’ around the real Christmas tree
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fake Christmas trees may be more popular than real Christmas trees, however, real Christmas trees are better for the environment. According to the National Christmas Tree Association artificial Christmas trees only last about 6-9 years, before they get thrown out, and sit in a landfill indefinitely.
kotatv.com
Bomb threat at area school turns out to be a hoax
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bomb threat called into an area elementary school on Friday afternoon turned out to be a hoax. It happened at the Rapid Valley Elementary School on Covington Street in Rapid City. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:42 Friday afternoon, a call...
kotatv.com
Aleardi brings winning attitude to Rush
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch".
kotatv.com
Significant winter storm next week
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala...
kotatv.com
‘Driving’ through a winter wonderland
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - They say the best way to check out Christmas lights is with a cup of hot chocolate and music. In Spearfish, you get to experience all of this while helping the community. The Spearfish City Campground gets a makeover for December, from empty camping spots...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a 50-year-old Rapid City man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 5, has been released. Tony Dodd was northbound on Haines Avenue, about five miles north of the city, when a southbound SUV driven by a 14-year-old Black Hawk teen crossed the centerline and hit Dodd’s sedan.
kotatv.com
Now you can ski at Terry Peak every day of the week!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Terry Peak Ski Area is South Dakota’s destination for family-friendly skiing and snowboarding. This year is off to a better start than the last few seasons, with cooler temperatures and more snow as they began their full-time operations. “We had a warm November last...
kotatv.com
Rapid City holiday marketplace pop-up
Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala Sioux Tribe inaugurates Frank Star Comes Out as new President. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:59 AM CST. Political newcomer Frank Star Comes Out defeated...
kotatv.com
Rush fall to Thunder on Teddy Bear Toss Night
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala...
kotatv.com
Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Under a new head coach, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team got off to a strong start to their season on their home court. Plus, an East River battle goes down to the wire as O’Gorman hosted Brandon Valley. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
kotatv.com
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs. Tuesday, 4 p.m., at...
kotatv.com
Breakfast with the Grinch means a fun time for children and their families
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, families were invited out to Rushmore Hall at the Monument to enjoy the 5th annual Breakfast with the Grinch. Children had the opportunity to take a picture with the iconic Christmas character before chowing down on some delicious pancakes and sausage. Afterward, they were able to enjoy the various bouncy houses set up for the day.
Comments / 0