Read full article on original website
Rusty Cobb
3d ago
They allowed their population to double in less than 3 years. Their police department was under staff before this flood of new residents. What to you expect. They are pulling in twice the amount of taxes , but hasn’t doubled their police force or Fire departments.
Reply
2
Lead Beach Ambassador
4d ago
Wow! Maybe y'all need to hire more cops, and buy more gas vehicles, to protect our ungrateful butts! There is no excuse for a longer than three-minute response! You are cops, not plumbers!
Reply(1)
2
Related
WMBF
3 shot in reported Florence County domestic disturbance
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a domestic dispute Monday morning in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Delta Mill Road shortly after 5 a.m. Three gunshot victims were...
wpde.com
Keep your distance: Several dune walkovers being replaced in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers are being asked to keep their distance as city officials work to replace dune walkovers in Myrtle Beach. Demolition has begun at the walkover at 2104 North Ocean Boulevard. Other walkovers to be replaced include 51st Avenue North, 73rd Avenue North and 8702...
wpde.com
Lack of land & no interstate causes big businesses to overlook Horry County, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Following Tuesday's announcement of a Japanese battery company bringing more than 1,000 jobs to Florence County, many residents of Horry County were left wondering why a company of that size doesn’t set up shop on the Grand Strand. Sandy Davis, president of the...
wpde.com
Florence County Council spent millions to prepare for new industrial park
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Council spent millions to get a site ready for a huge economic development project, like the one announced this week that's bringing nearly 1,200 new jobs. Officials said they spent about $2 million dollars just to clear the site for the industrial...
3 shot near Pamplico, Florence County Sheriff’s Office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital after being shot early Monday morning in Florence County, authorities said. It happened on Delta Mill Road, north of Pamplico, where deputies were called at about 5 a.m. after getting a report of a domestic disturbance, Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County […]
WMBF
S.C. health leaders discuss how to pass smoke-free laws in Pee Dee counties to reduce smoking, vaping
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping a community healthy is a challenge. A group of healthcare leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and the CDC met in Florence on Friday to figure out how to tackle the rise in smoking across the region, which includes Horry, Georgetown and Florence counties.
Deliberations underway in double-murder trial of 2 men accused in 2020 shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deliberations began Monday afternoon in the Horry County Circuit Court trial of two men accused of killing two men in a 2020 shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant. Earlier Monday, jurors heard closing arguments from prosecutors and defense lawyers in the case of Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter, who were […]
WMBF
HCS bus involved in Green Sea-area accident, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with Horry County Schools was involved in an accident Thursday morning, according to officials. A district spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News that the accident happened in the Green Sea area. One student was on board the bus at the time, but no...
wpde.com
FEMA sets up shop in Georgetown church to help residents
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday- FEMA set up shop in Greater St. Stephen Ame Church in Georgetown to help residents affected by Hurricane Ian. It’s been over two months since Hurricane Ian rocked parts of the Grand Strand. Georgetown was one of the hardest-hit areas. Angelina Brown,...
2 taken to hospital after crash on North Kings Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication Sunday afternoon on North Kings Highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 1:43 p.m. at the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according […]
2-vehicle crash injures 1, blocks lanes of traffic on Highway 17 Bypass in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 17, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:47 a.m. at the area of Highway 17 Bypass and South Strand Drive, HCFR said. According to HCFR, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. to help Santa visit good girls and boys along the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. The big man in red will be escorted by the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. next weekend to help him visit as many good girls and boys as he can. Firefighters said they work hard every year to make...
WMBF
Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Conway Sunday night, police say. According to the Conway Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Forest Loop Road. Responding officers secured the scene; however, the suspect was not at that...
Conway police investigate shooting with life-threatening injuries
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured Sunday night in a shooting in Conway, police said. Conway police responded at about 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Forest Loop Road. One person suffered what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. Police said a suspect was not at […]
Coastal Observer
An inconvenient truth: Neighbors look for ways to thwart proposed store
Property owners along a stretch of Highway 17 between Pawleys Island and Litchfield are organizing to oppose plans for a convenience store at the corner of Ford Road. “If we don’t work together, we’re not going to win this,” Jackie Harris, president of the homeowners association at Hidden Oaks, told about 80 people who met at Waccamaw Library.
wpde.com
If SC is first in Presidential Primary, Galivants Ferry Stump would be on national stage
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is just one vote away from becoming first in the Presidential Primary elections and if that happens Galivants Ferry Stump organizer Sally Howard said Horry County would be on a national stage. The Galivants Ferry Stump is a Democratic campaign tradition that’s...
dillonheraldonline.com
Dillon Man Charged With Murder In Florence
Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest following the discovery of a body in a home on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, SC, on Wednesday. Investigators have arrested James Delynn Alford of 307 Beaufort Street, Dillon, SC, and charged him with murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-03-010).
WECT
State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding the Columbus County sheriff contest in the 2022 general election. According to the NCSBE’s notice of appeal denial dated Dec. 9, Calvin Norton’s protest claimed that the court order that suspended...
cbs17
‘I stole it’: SC man charged after allegedly stealing ambulance, crashing on highway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after he allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed it along Highway 501 in Horry County, according to June Wood with the City of Conway. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more,...
WMBF
Police: Person shot after argument in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after an argument at a Pee Dee home early Sunday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said the incident happened on North Cypress Street. Further details are limited, but officials said the suspect remains at large. Stay with WMBF News for...
Comments / 3