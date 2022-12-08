Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Southern New Englanders take first snow of season in stride
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Some Southern New Englanders said they were excited to see snow on the ground Sunday night. "Just in time for the holidays,” said Jaqueline Gomez of Pawtucket. It snowed for the first time this season in Southern New England. The fluffy snow stuck to...
Turnto10.com
Hockey player Matthew Dennison's jersey retired in ceremony
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds packed the Benny Magiera Ice Rink on Saturday night with paint on their faces and love in their hearts for the retirement of Matthew Dennison's number 16 jersey. The community rallied in memory of the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich high school...
Turnto10.com
Southern New England prepares for first snowfall of the season
Southern New England prepared for the first snowfall of the season on Sunday. Trucks were loaded up with salt in Pawtucket, ready to clear the roads. Mayor Don Grebien said the Department of Public Works crew is in good shape with enough drivers to handle the storm even if it were bigger, but they're always looking for more outside vendors.
Turnto10.com
Roll up your sleeve for NBC 10 Cares Holiday Blood Drive
The annual NBC 10 Cares Holiday Blood Drive will be held Dec. 19. Give the gift of life at the Crowne Plaza at 801 Greenwich Ave. in Warwick from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made on the Rhode Island Blood Center's website. Anyone who...
Turnto10.com
Boston welcomes first female bomb squad technician
A Boston police sergeant is the city's first woman to be certified as a bomb squad technician. WCVB-TV reported that 36-year-old Chrissy Carr has always loved helping people and working alongside her brothers and sisters in blue on the bomb squad. Her first experience of what it would be like...
Turnto10.com
Flakes fly in Southern New England this weekend
Quiet and chilly this evening with mainly clear skies and temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Other than the brisk weather, not much stopping any plans you may have this Friday night. Early Saturday morning, clouds start to roll in as winds shift to a more east, northeast direction. This...
Turnto10.com
Warwick Mall keeps the spirits bright amid mall Santa shortage
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the holidays in an unprecedented way. Mall Santas, or Santa’s helpers, aren’t as easy to find as they used to be. The Santa shortage isn’t happening everywhere; the annual Christmas tradition of...
Turnto10.com
Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahrens-Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from 1931...
Turnto10.com
Brawl breaks out at Providence sports bar
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A brawl broke out at the Sport and Leisure bar in Providence late Friday night. A bouncer tells NBC 10 that a fight broke out around midnight and caused the bar to shut down early. NBC 10 has reached out to Providence police on whether...
Turnto10.com
Middletown shelter struggles to get large dog breeds adopted
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — If you're looking for a new furry friend, Potter League for Animals in Middletown has you covered. Shelter officials created a discounted adoption campaign for some of their dogs that are having a hard time getting adopted. Visitors have the chance to a blocky-headed dog...
Turnto10.com
Flurries, drizzle, and even more snow by Sunday night
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Clouds have filled in over Southern New England, and, due to a northeast wind, flurries and drizzle will be possible throughout the day. While no major impacts are expected as temperatures hover just above freezing, this still makes for a raw day. A slightly more impactful snow event is on the way for Sunday night.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police responded to 54 accidents during snowfall, including 1 fatal
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island State Police Department responded to 54 accidents during the weekend’s snowfall, including a fatal accident. The department says a North Attleborough man died after losing control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on I-295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. Police say 56-year-old...
Turnto10.com
SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off the road came to rest against a pole along Interstate 95 in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV.
Turnto10.com
Fall River receives $14M to change out lead pipes and electrify the city's bus fleet
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Now that the bipartisan infrastructure measure is law, the City of Fall River is set to receive $14 million from the federal government. "It is so good to be back in Fall River and it is so good to be here with people that want to partner and make real change," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at the BMC Durfee High School on Friday.
Turnto10.com
Crane worker dies at South Boston terminal
BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A crane worker died while on the job in South Boston. Massachusetts State Police say a 58-year-old Methuen man was working on the Conley Terminal around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning when he either fell or collapsed from a platform. Officers say his jacket got caught...
Turnto10.com
Crash reported on Interstate 295 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Emergency crews responded to several crashes across Rhode Island as snow fell Sunday evening. Multiple cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 295 south near Route 116 in Lincoln. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Turnto10.com
Truck crashes through fence, into garage in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A truck crashed through a fence and into a garage in Bellingham on Monday morning. The crash happened on Ernie Drive at about 7:15 a.m. It's not clear if slick roads caused by Sunday's snowstorm were a factor. No additional information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Police release name of woman killed in I-495 crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 south in Bellingham on Thursday night. Police said 53-year-old Jane Middleton of Holliston was found by first responders after her car went off the road and rolled onto its side. Middleton...
Turnto10.com
Driver at center of deadly Apple Store crash in Hingham released on bail
HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The driver charged in a deadly crash into the Apple store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts has been released on bail. Bradley Rein, 53, is charged with reckless homicide after driving into the store last month. A New Jersey man was killed...
Turnto10.com
SUV struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
Providence police said an SUV was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night. No injuries were reported. The crash happened near Chestnut and Pine streets. Police said four people were in an SUV that was hit by another car, which took off. Authorities said they believe the weather may have...
