4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
coladaily.com
24 Hour Pickleball buys land for Lexington indoor facility
Lexington will soon be home to South Carolina's largest indoor pickleball facility. 24 Hour Pickleball purchased a plot of land at 4590 Augusta Rd. in Lexington for the new business, which will be the inaugural location of the 24 Hour Pickleball Club. The plan is to build 12 pickleball courts,...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Apostle Caractor Brings a Healing Crusade Has Roots in Johnston/Bland Baptist Area
Apostle Caractor (far right) and his wife (center) and daughter (left) who will be participating with him as team members in the Crusade. Bethany House of Prayer will be the site of a Healing Crusade – called an “Encounter with Christ” by the organization that is bringing its leadership of ministers to this area from their headquarters in New York City.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WRDW-TV
Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
coladaily.com
Gamecock commit Xzavier McLeod named South Carolina Mr. Football
That was the message conveyed to Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod through his coaches prior to departing for Myrtle Beach. It came from former Bulldog quarterback Eric McCollum, the 2002 winner of the Mr. South Carolina Football award. On Saturday, McLeod joined the elite group when he was named this...
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
WJBF.com
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
Developer suing city of Charleston over plans to build apartment building
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An Augusta-based developer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston over plans to build an eight-story apartment building on Calhoun Street. SE Calhoun LLC is a development company headquartered in Augusta, Georgia. In their lawsuit, filed Monday, the firm said they spent $12 million to purchase a property at […]
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8
A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
constructiondive.com
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
gsabusiness.com
What Spartanburg County plans to do with $5M in federal funding
Spartanburg County is working on changing its county animal welfare system with the use of $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The initiative is part of a broader funding strategy to construct a new pet resource center that was proposed at the Spartanburg County Council meeting on Nov. 21.
WRDW-TV
‘Something that I would never forget’: One year after shootout in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing about the terrifying moments of a North Augusta Public Safety officer shot in the middle of a downtown shootout. Friday marked the first anniversary of a shootout between officers and a suspect in the middle of Georgia Avenue. All of this happened...
WRDW-TV
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken. It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy. Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove...
Crash blocks one lane at Columbia and Washington Roads
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Columbia and Washington Roads. According to Dispatch the call came in at 6:16 Friday morning. Only minor injuries reported. Motorists should expect delays or find an alternate route.
WRDW-TV
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
