It's great being a nerd in today's climate. Growing up, if I wanted to dress like a superhero, people would tease me and usually beat me up just to prove that I was not super. If I walked around wearing a cape, people either treated me special or thought I was super cold. Now, the nerds rule the earth, and even the jocks stop to take second glances at sexy cosplayed Squirrel Girl (I'm exaggerating... kind of). But one of the U.S.'s biggest comic cons is right in our own backyard, and tickets just went on sale!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO