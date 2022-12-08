MIAMI – A person is a dead after a fiery overnight crash in Miami.The accident happened in the 1700 block of SW 22 Avenue just after midnight.It's unknown what caused the crash, but one of the two vehicles involved slammed into a power pole."Wake up in the back of the room, lights shorted out," recalled one witness. "In the middle of it I just heard a massive crash and went down the road and a massive fire."Another witness said the flames completely engulfed one car, so officers ran to rescue the tow truck driver involved in the crash. She said the tow truck driver looked "confused," but couldn't definitively say what was wrong with him.The road had to be closed for hours as police gathered evidence and cleared up the scene.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO