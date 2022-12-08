Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Miami-Dade judge denies defense’s request to grant actor Pablo Lyle new trial
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez on Monday denied the defense team’s request to grant Mexican actor Pablo Lyle a new trial after he was convicted of manslaughter. “After carefully reviewing all of the issues raised, taken individually or cumulatively, the court does not believe that...
Click10.com
Man accused of stalking women in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood
MIAMI – A man has been taken into custody in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood after he was accused of stalking multiple women. His arrest was captured on camera outside of the Dominican consulate, and we’re now hearing from some of his alleged victims following his capture. “I’ve been...
jitneybooks.com
Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight
As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
Click10.com
2 women shot while sitting inside car in northeast Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that injured two women Monday in northeast Miami-Dade. According to authorities, the police department received a call regarding a shooting near 14044 NE Second Ave. Police arrived at the scene to find two women who had been shot while...
Miami New Times
Miami Spiritual Guide Headed to Prison for Family Curse Fraud
Samantha Stevens, a self-described spiritual consultant, allegedly told a Miami client she knew how to track down relatives in the afterlife and would open the gates of heaven for the client's deceased father, whose soul was trapped. She further pledged to lift a curse that was the source of pain and misfortune suffered by the client's family, federal prosecutors say.
Click10.com
Man shot in hand in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood during attempted armed robbery
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday in Brickell. The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 1200 Brickell Bay Drive. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the hand. Police...
Trio arrested after trying to illegally purchase three-wheeled motorcycle
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A trio drove from Miami in an attempt to illegally buy a three-wheeled motorcycle on Friday. The manager of the Sun Sports Cycle & Watercraft store located at 3441 Colonial Boulevard became suspicious and alerted Fort Myers Police Department. According to FMPD, Juana Villa-Poey, presented...
CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home
Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd. The facility is now being […]
Click10.com
Police: North Miami woman throws pot with noodles in it at boyfriend, cuts him with knife
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she attacked her boyfriend inside their home. According to her arrest report, Nataliya Vadimovna, 32, told responding police officers that she was having an argument with her boyfriend, who she has been living with for three years at an apartment building on Laguna Circle.
WSVN-TV
Former FLPD officer who shoved kneeling BLM protester does not take stand as defense rests
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The defense has rested in the case of a police officer accused of crossing the line during a Black Lives Matter protest in Fort Lauderdale. Former Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Steven Pohorence did not testify on his own behalf on Friday. Pohorence is accused of...
WSVN-TV
Man found shot in hand in Brickell taken to hospital
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was found shot in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive, at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday. Responding officers...
Click10.com
South Florida police officer killed in off-duty crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A Boynton Beach police officer was killed in an off-duty crash over the weekend, according to authorities. Officer Dennis Castro, 38, a 14-year veteran of the department, who served on the SWAT team, DUI Task Force and was a traffic homicide investigator, died Saturday. In...
Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says
Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
Click10.com
Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
Woman Found Dead In Miami Hotel Room, Boyfriend Reportedly Missing
Marelbi Ruiz Lara was found dead in a hotel room with the door blocked by a mattress. Her son says she was staying with a boyfriend who police haven't found. Miami Beach police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found barricaded in a hotel room she reportedly shared with her now-missing boyfriend.
Fiery Miami wreck leaves 1 dead
MIAMI – A person is a dead after a fiery overnight crash in Miami.The accident happened in the 1700 block of SW 22 Avenue just after midnight.It's unknown what caused the crash, but one of the two vehicles involved slammed into a power pole."Wake up in the back of the room, lights shorted out," recalled one witness. "In the middle of it I just heard a massive crash and went down the road and a massive fire."Another witness said the flames completely engulfed one car, so officers ran to rescue the tow truck driver involved in the crash. She said the tow truck driver looked "confused," but couldn't definitively say what was wrong with him.The road had to be closed for hours as police gathered evidence and cleared up the scene.
He was convicted twice for murder. And he’ll get a third chance to persuade a jury not to send him to death row
A twice-convicted former death row inmate will get a third chance to convince a jury that his life should be spared, a Broward judge has ruled. Peter Avsenew, 38, was granted a retrial on the penalty phase of his case after one juror admitted he did independent research before recommending a death sentence and another accused the jury of even more misconduct. The accusations were limited to ...
FDLE investigating shooting involving Miami-Dade police officer
MIAMI – An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.According to Miami-Dade PD, officers were called out to the 15000 block of SW 89 Terrace Road because of a man armed with a knife making suicidal threats. At some point, police said, there was a confrontation between officers and the man. One of the officers fired at the man, striking him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the 26-year-old man to a local hospital in critical condition.No other details have been released at this time.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is the case with all officer-involved shootings in the state.
WSVN-TV
Woman convicted in fatal wrong-way wreck on Turnpike avoids jail time, frustrating victims’ family
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman convicted of killing two people in a wrong-way wreck on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade will not serve time behind bars, leaving the victims’ loved ones frustrated. Thirty-one-year-old Kritzia Lopez pleaded guilty to striking the victims’ vehicle while traveling against traffic on Sept....
