Miami, FL

Click10.com

Man accused of stalking women in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood

MIAMI – A man has been taken into custody in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood after he was accused of stalking multiple women. His arrest was captured on camera outside of the Dominican consulate, and we’re now hearing from some of his alleged victims following his capture. “I’ve been...
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight

As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

2 women shot while sitting inside car in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that injured two women Monday in northeast Miami-Dade. According to authorities, the police department received a call regarding a shooting near 14044 NE Second Ave. Police arrived at the scene to find two women who had been shot while...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Spiritual Guide Headed to Prison for Family Curse Fraud

Samantha Stevens, a self-described spiritual consultant, allegedly told a Miami client she knew how to track down relatives in the afterlife and would open the gates of heaven for the client's deceased father, whose soul was trapped. She further pledged to lift a curse that was the source of pain and misfortune suffered by the client's family, federal prosecutors say.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home

Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd.  The facility is now being […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man found shot in hand in Brickell taken to hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was found shot in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive, at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday. Responding officers...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida police officer killed in off-duty crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A Boynton Beach police officer was killed in an off-duty crash over the weekend, according to authorities. Officer Dennis Castro, 38, a 14-year veteran of the department, who served on the SWAT team, DUI Task Force and was a traffic homicide investigator, died Saturday. In...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says

Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fiery Miami wreck leaves 1 dead

MIAMI – A person is a dead after a fiery overnight crash in Miami.The accident happened in the 1700 block of SW 22 Avenue just after midnight.It's unknown what caused the crash, but one of the two vehicles involved slammed into a power pole."Wake up in the back of the room, lights shorted out," recalled one witness. "In the middle of it I just heard a massive crash and went down the road and a massive fire."Another witness said the flames completely engulfed one car, so officers ran to rescue the tow truck driver involved in the crash. She said the tow truck driver looked "confused," but couldn't definitively say what was wrong with him.The road had to be closed for hours as police gathered evidence and cleared up the scene.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

He was convicted twice for murder. And he’ll get a third chance to persuade a jury not to send him to death row

A twice-convicted former death row inmate will get a third chance to convince a jury that his life should be spared, a Broward judge has ruled. Peter Avsenew, 38, was granted a retrial on the penalty phase of his case after one juror admitted he did independent research before recommending a death sentence and another accused the jury of even more misconduct. The accusations were limited to ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

FDLE investigating shooting involving Miami-Dade police officer

MIAMI – An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.According to Miami-Dade PD, officers were called out to the 15000 block of SW 89 Terrace Road because of a man armed with a knife making suicidal threats. At some point, police said, there was a confrontation between officers and the man. One of the officers fired at the man, striking him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the 26-year-old man to a local hospital in critical condition.No other details have been released at this time.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is the case with all officer-involved shootings in the state.
MIAMI, FL

