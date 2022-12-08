ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guns N’ Roses Singer Axl Rose Has Had Enough Of Drones

Guns N’ Roses has been on tour in Australia recently, and by all accounts, shows have been going great per usual. Singer Axl Rose, however, brought one issue to light when he released a statement calling out people who are using drones to get video footage. He tells them to take their “toys somewhere else.”
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs

Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival

Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup

Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
