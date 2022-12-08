ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lexington man charged with child sex crimes: warrants

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several felony charges after allegedly committing child sex crimes involving a preschooler, according to Davidson County court records.

Nathan Brian Baxter, 46, is accused in court records twice of engaging “in a sex act with a four-year-old juvenile.” Baxter was 43 years old at the time of the alleged offenses.

Former Alamance County resident charged with sexually assaulting child; extradited from Texas

Baxter is being charged with the following:

  • Two counts of felony statutory offense with a child by an adult
  • Two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

He is being held on a $550,000 secured bond on those charges and will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Jan. 4, 2023.

Baxter was also issued with a warrant for his arrest out of Tennessee for a bail, probation, and/or parole violation on Wednesday, according to court records. The original charge is for theft of property over $2,500.

He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond for that charge.

