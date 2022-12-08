ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ALFA Women's Leadership, Young Farmers committees elect new leaders

Alabama Farmers Federation met in Montgomery on Dec. 4-5 where new leaders were elected to the State Women's Leadership Committee (WLC) and the State Young Farmers Committee (YFC). Ann Whatley of Lee County were elected to WLC while Jonathan Edgar of Elmore County was elected to chair YFC. In the...
Alabama Cooperative Extension System hosts agriculture outlook conference on Thursday

Crop input prices are rising and the agricultural markets are in constant flux. Producers need reliable information as they look toward 2023. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s farm and agribusiness management team – in collaboration with the Auburn University College of Agriculture – is putting together a cost-free Alabama agricultural outlook conference Dec. 15 in Montgomery at the Alabama Farmers Federation home office.
