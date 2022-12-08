Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
ALFA Women's Leadership, Young Farmers committees elect new leaders
Alabama Farmers Federation met in Montgomery on Dec. 4-5 where new leaders were elected to the State Women's Leadership Committee (WLC) and the State Young Farmers Committee (YFC). Ann Whatley of Lee County were elected to WLC while Jonathan Edgar of Elmore County was elected to chair YFC. In the...
selmasun.com
Alabama Cooperative Extension System hosts agriculture outlook conference on Thursday
Crop input prices are rising and the agricultural markets are in constant flux. Producers need reliable information as they look toward 2023. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s farm and agribusiness management team – in collaboration with the Auburn University College of Agriculture – is putting together a cost-free Alabama agricultural outlook conference Dec. 15 in Montgomery at the Alabama Farmers Federation home office.
