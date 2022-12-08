Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com
City of Charlotte employees build bikes for Right Moves for Youth
CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte continued its annual holiday commitment to build 75 bikes for students participating in Right Moves for Youth. The school-based dropout prevention and support program supports middle and high school students from economically challenged neighborhoods in Mecklenburg County. The Spokes Group donated the bikes.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’
Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Primrose School students donate food to nonprofits
CHARLOTTE – Students at six Primrose School locations across the Charlotte region collected non-perishable foods during its Caring and Giving Food Drive.But this was not an ordinary food drive. Students performed chores to earn allowance money, which they used to buy the food. It is part of Primrose’s Caring...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wingate University grads leave with encouragement, wisdom
WINGATE – More than 250 students experienced a “shout it from the rooftops” kind of morning when Wingate University held its fifth fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 in Cuddy Arena. All told, 266 students – 150 graduate students and 116 undergrads – were eligible to cross...
North Carolina program offers tuition-free training to increase access and opportunities in the tech industry
Per Scholas North Carolina launched in 2020 to train mostly people of color for a career in the tech industry. The nonprofit offers free courses that include cybersecurity, and software engineering online and an information technology support class in person at its Charlotte campus. Per Scholas North Carolina is one...
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billion
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
qcitymetro.com
On the move: Nepherterra Estrada Best
Public relations veteran Nepherterra Estrada Best was named vice president of integrated communications at CMRignite, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned marketing agencies. The Milwaukee firm’s client list includes General Electric Healthcare, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National WIC Association and the University of Wisconsin.
‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman’s tragic death in Mexico in October. Family, community supporting efforts to find justice for Shanquella Robinson Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with friends in October in […]
umc.org
Charlotte selected for Worldwide Conference
The Commission on the General Conference announced in November that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Your support of The General Administration Fund apportionment implements trustworthy administrative oversight like the General Conference...
Rock Hill Schools brings candidates by the busload in unprecedented step to fill teacher vacancies
ROCK HILL, S.C. — As a shortage of teachers continues to hamper districts across the nation, Rock Hill Schools took a unique approach in hopes of filling open roles. The district bused in more than a dozen teachers and gave them a tour of the district. “This is a...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews mayor pro tem recovering from wreck
MATTHEWS – Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is recovering from a multi-car pile-up that occurred on Dec. 9 on I-26 near Airport Road in Asheville. McCool will not be attending tonight’s board of commissioners meeting because he is “receiving treatment from hospital doctors and a trauma surgeon to address severe injuries, pain, and bruising,” according to his Twitter account.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Couple hopes to expand access to fresh produce
Ben Street launched Street Fare Farm after leaving his 9-to-5 to connect more to the land. In 2015, Ben discovered Lomax Incubator Farm where he began growing vegetables for the Noda and Piedmont farmer’s markets. In 2018, he moved his production site to land nearby and started from scratch on about two acres of cleared land.
Proposal confirmed for Eastland Mall site's possible future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte confirmed with WCNC Charlotte a proposal was submitted on how it plans to build out the vacant Eastland Mall area. There's been back and forth on the project. When it comes to talking about this empty and somewhat quiet plot of land,...
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
It's getting harder to find rent assistance in Charlotte. Here's why
Charlotte renters who are struggling to pay their bills this winter will have a harder time finding help compared to previous years. One big reason is that Mecklenburg County's emergency rental assistance program, RAMP CharMeck, has run out of money and stopped taking new applications. The federal and county-funded program...
WCNC
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
A WCNC Charlotte investigation previously found Cabarrus County prosecutors gave special deals to select attorneys. The North Carolina State Bar is investigating.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Father-and-son restaurant team are sentenced for cheating on their PPP applications
A father and son who run a restaurant and catering operation in North Carolina have been sentenced to jail time for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of $1.7 million. Izzat Freitekh, 57, and Tarik Freitekh, 35, were sentenced to 36 and 87 months in prison, respectively, after being...
High-end car theft in Raleigh may have Charlotte connection, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a high-end car theft that may have connections to Charlotte, officials say. According to investigators, a group of eight people broke into a car dealership and pried open a key box. In just 15 minutes, they drove away with $600,000 worth...
gsabusiness.com
Austria-based manufacturer relocating North American HQ in York County
STIWA US Inc., a company of the STIWA Group, is expanding and relocating its new North American headquarters in York County, according to a news release from the S.C. governor’s office. The company’s $30 million investment will create 48 new jobs over the next five years, according to the...
