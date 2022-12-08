ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

City of Charlotte employees build bikes for Right Moves for Youth

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte continued its annual holiday commitment to build 75 bikes for students participating in Right Moves for Youth. The school-based dropout prevention and support program supports middle and high school students from economically challenged neighborhoods in Mecklenburg County. The Spokes Group donated the bikes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today

Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bossip

Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’

Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Primrose School students donate food to nonprofits

CHARLOTTE – Students at six Primrose School locations across the Charlotte region collected non-perishable foods during its Caring and Giving Food Drive.But this was not an ordinary food drive. Students performed chores to earn allowance money, which they used to buy the food. It is part of Primrose’s Caring...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wingate University grads leave with encouragement, wisdom

WINGATE – More than 250 students experienced a “shout it from the rooftops” kind of morning when Wingate University held its fifth fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 in Cuddy Arena. All told, 266 students – 150 graduate students and 116 undergrads – were eligible to cross...
WINGATE, NC
qcitymetro.com

On the move: Nepherterra Estrada Best

Public relations veteran Nepherterra Estrada Best was named vice president of integrated communications at CMRignite, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned marketing agencies. The Milwaukee firm’s client list includes General Electric Healthcare, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National WIC Association and the University of Wisconsin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman’s tragic death in Mexico in October. Family, community supporting efforts to find justice for Shanquella Robinson Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with friends in October in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
umc.org

Charlotte selected for Worldwide Conference

The Commission on the General Conference announced in November that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Your support of The General Administration Fund apportionment implements trustworthy administrative oversight like the General Conference...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews mayor pro tem recovering from wreck

MATTHEWS – Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is recovering from a multi-car pile-up that occurred on Dec. 9 on I-26 near Airport Road in Asheville. McCool will not be attending tonight’s board of commissioners meeting because he is “receiving treatment from hospital doctors and a trauma surgeon to address severe injuries, pain, and bruising,” according to his Twitter account.
MATTHEWS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Couple hopes to expand access to fresh produce

Ben Street launched Street Fare Farm after leaving his 9-to-5 to connect more to the land. In 2015, Ben discovered Lomax Incubator Farm where he began growing vegetables for the Noda and Piedmont farmer’s markets. In 2018, he moved his production site to land nearby and started from scratch on about two acres of cleared land.
MATTHEWS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

It's getting harder to find rent assistance in Charlotte. Here's why

Charlotte renters who are struggling to pay their bills this winter will have a harder time finding help compared to previous years. One big reason is that Mecklenburg County's emergency rental assistance program, RAMP CharMeck, has run out of money and stopped taking new applications. The federal and county-funded program...
CHARLOTTE, NC

