Alexandra Winokur has been named president of Christian Dior Couture Americas. Based in New York, she begins her role on on March 22, and succeeds Gianfranco D’Attis, who will be pursuing other opportunities. His last day will be Friday.More from WWDDior Couture Fall 2022Front Row at Christian Dior Couture Spring 2022All the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute Show to Alber Elbaz Since 2019, Winokur has been senior vice president, commercial for Cartier North America, leading all commercial activities in the U.S. and Canada, including all sales channels and corporate functions. Before that, she was with Tiffany, where she was group vice president,...

3 DAYS AGO