Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
voguebusiness.com
Antoine Arnault succeeds Sidney Toledano at Christian Dior SE
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Antoine Arnault, the eldest son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, has been appointed CEO and vice chairman of Christian Dior SE, the holding company that controls 41 per cent of the capital and 56 per cent of the voting rights in the LVMH Group.
Sabrina Elba Sees Stripes in Hooded Dress & Velvet Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Sabrina Elba stepped out in dynamic attire for the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the model posed in a vintage Christian Dior hooded dress, originally designed by John Galliano. Her black and red ensemble, styled by Shaquille Ross-Williams, featured a black midi-length sleeveless construction covered in strips of black and red striped feathers. A dark red shaggy hood finished the piece. Complementing Elba’s attire was a gold and diamond bangle, as well as a dark red velvet clutch covered in shiny black beaded crystals. When it came to footwear, Elba strapped into a slick set...
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
British fashion industry pays tribute to the Queen: Brands including Burberry and Alexander McQueen take part in salute to the late monarch
The fashion industry has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in a special show at The Fashion Awards in salute to the late monarch. On Monday night, the late monarch was celebrated in a section titled 'the fashion salute show', featuring British brands including Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and Christopher Kane. Naomi...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
WWD
Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023
Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
WWD
Etro Pre-Fall 2023
Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Goes Maximalist in Vintage Chanel With Layered Gold Jewelry & Sandals at White House State Dinner
Anna Wintour attended the White House state dinner yesterday night in Washington. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. For the affair, Wintour wore a vintage Chanel from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 debut collection with lots of accessories and strappy black heels. The Vogue editor-in-chief opted to make her accessories the star of the show which meant layering up lots of gold chain necklaces with lux pendants dotted with colorful gems. Pearls were also tossed into the mixture, the combination of lengthy necklaces with...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
US News and World Report
LVMH Chairman's Son Antoine Arnault to Head Family Holding Christian Dior SE
PARIS (Reuters) -Antoine Arnault, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault's eldest son, was on Friday named chief executive of family holding company Christian Dior SE, replacing veteran executive Sidney Toledano and stirring speculations of succession at the group. Christian Dior is a listed company that owns the bulk of the Arnault family's...
WWD
Alexandra Winokur Named President of Christian Dior Couture Americas
Alexandra Winokur has been named president of Christian Dior Couture Americas. Based in New York, she begins her role on on March 22, and succeeds Gianfranco D’Attis, who will be pursuing other opportunities. His last day will be Friday.More from WWDDior Couture Fall 2022Front Row at Christian Dior Couture Spring 2022All the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute Show to Alber Elbaz Since 2019, Winokur has been senior vice president, commercial for Cartier North America, leading all commercial activities in the U.S. and Canada, including all sales channels and corporate functions. Before that, she was with Tiffany, where she was group vice president,...
Arthur Elgort Talks Fashion, Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss and New Show
Seated in a director’s chair in the Staley-Wise gallery Thursday night surrounded by photos from his countless shoots, Arthur Elgort surmised his body of work. “It’s a lot of jobs. And I could do a million jobs again,” he said. “I’m only good at photography. That’s because I don’t do anything else. You wouldn’t want to be my wife — it’s boring.”More from WWDA Look at the Patrick Demarchelier Exhibition in BerlinBackstage at Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023Inside the Fairchild Museum: A Pop-Up Exhibition in Tribeca His career, of course, is anything but that, having traversed the globe capturing striking images of...
WWD
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023
If his spring women’s collection for Givenchy saw Matthew Williams more openly embracing French chic, the designer remains very much an American in Paris. The label’s pre-fall lineup reflected his trans-Atlantic take on the house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals that mirrored the eclectic tastes of today’s luxury customer.
The Guardian
Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli wins designer of the year at Fashion Awards
Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, has won the designer of the year award at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Piccioli was presented with his award on Monday night by the actor Florence Pugh, who regularly wears the Italian brand for red carpet events. The star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal...
Page Six
Dior is bringing back Princess Diana’s iconic Met Gala handbag
A royal favorite from the ’90s is back. Princess Diana’s blue satin mini “Lady Dior” handbag she carried to the 1996 Met Gala will be reissued for a limited run, the French fashion house announced today. The bag — which is priced at €5,000 (about $5,180)...
Addison Rae Wears Vintage Thierry Mugler Blazer With Pointy Pumps at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Addison Rae stepped out in sophisticated style for The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. While arriving at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Rae posed for photos on the pink carpet in a red vintage Thierry Mugler ensemble. The top of the garment had a high-structured collar with pointy shoulder pads and silver metallic buttons on the bodice. The “He’s All That” actress complimented her blazer with a coordinating sculpting skirt. To place more emphasis on her look, the social media sensation opted for minimal accessories and soft makeup. Rae styled her hair in a low bun...
The List
Why Bigger Seems To Be Better For Jewelry In 2023
Many of the fashion trends these days seem to be embracing the mantra "go big and go bold," and the jewelry forecast for 2023 appears to have taken that to heart. The hoops are getting bigger, the necklaces grander, and the bracelets more than simple chains. As founder of Oradina jewelry, Rachel Gindi, told StyleCaster: "We're going to see a big comeback of the '80s and still some of the '90s. Think lots of chunky gold jewelry, big hoops, and geometric shapes."
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea
MILAN — Gucci has returned to its traditional show calendar, beginning with the menswear collection to be unveiled in Milan in January, kicking off the city’s fashion week, and on Tuesday the Italian luxury brand will reveal it will stage its cruise 2024 show in South Korea on May 15. The location, however, will be announced at a later stage.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China As reported, Gucci’s design office will continue to carry the direction of the house...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
The List
