Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)
It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
Chargers fans come for Emmanuel Acho after ‘social media’ win over Dolphins
Chargers fans had a blast trolling Emmanuel Acho back for his “social media QB” comments after Justin Herbert defeated Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Somehow, some NFL analysts think that certain NFL quarterbacks only look impressive in carefully-curated highlight reels on social media, even if said quarterback was once the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Justin Herbert is lauded for his ability to throw deep down field, and Chargers fans hype up their beloved quarterback on Twitter, but the team is 7-6 — and with the roster they have, it feels like they should have more wins.
Philadelphia Eagles versus Bears: Week 15 NFL Odds, Prediction
Week 15 of the NFL’s regular season approaches, and the next step in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ journey takes them to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears. This is the 47th meeting between these proud franchises, and if history is any indication, based on the setting and opponent, this one might be must-see television.
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Cards “mystery team” in Carlos Rodon chase?
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be the “mystery team” that has joined the pursuit of free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Cards interested in Carlos Rodon. Heyman tweeted out that the Cardinals are reportedly interested in...
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis has hidden offseason clue in Contreras contract?
Are the St. Louis Cardinals planning to spend some more this offseason? If you’re into theories and possibilities, perhaps the structure of the contract just signed by Willson Contreras could give a hint on what is to come this offseason in the Gateway City. Rumors: Willson Contreras contract structure...
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
Rumors: Cubs, Cardinals heading toward Dansby Swanson bidding war?
According to reports, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs could both be bidding for the services of free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, bringing a new layer to an old rivalry this winter. Of course, that rivalry between the Cubs and Cardinals has already taken an interesting twist this offseason,...
Arizona Cardinals are back on Monday Night Football and it’ll be on CBS 5
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — For the second time this season, the Arizona Cardinals are on Monday Night Football, and Arizona’s Family is making it available so fans can watch even if they don’t have cable. CBS 5 will be showing the big game between the Red Birds and the New England Patriots. Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., with kickoff set for 6:15 p.m. Following the action, fans can check out the reaction from players on Arizona’s Family Post Game Show, also on CBS 5.
