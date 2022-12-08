Read full article on original website
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rosanne Cash returns to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater for fundraiser show
ANN ARBOR – Multi-Grammy winner Rosanne Cash will headline a benefit concert to combat hunger at the Michigan Theater on Saturday, May 13. Presented by Acoustic Routes Concerts and The Ark, the annual fundraiser benefits The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s daily meal program. Volunteers at the breakfast program...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get in the holiday spirit with Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theatre’s 12 plays of Christmas
DETROIT – Get into the holiday spirit with Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theatre’s 12 plays of Christmas. Between two weekends, the youth program is sharing 12 original stories that reflect the spirit of Christmas. To learn more, watch the video player above.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are 4 places to meet Santa in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – A lot of children (and adults) dream of meeting Santa around this time of year and now they can. The jolly man in red will make appearances around Tree Town throughout December as the Christmas holiday gets closer. Here are 4 places to meet Santa:. Briarwood...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Feeling the festive spirit? Check out these holiday shows coming to Detroit this weekend. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Detroit Opera House), through December 18: The Queen of Rock n’ Roll will have you rolling down to the Opera House for an electrifying night of Tina Turner’s biggest hits. The hit Broadway musical goes through Turner’s tumultuous life and marriage to Ike Turner using her catalog of much-beloved music. Tickets start at $35. Show schedule and tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
World’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara to be in Downtown Detroit during celebration
DETROIT – The world’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara is set to be unveiled during the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting at Campus Martius on Dec. 26. The Downtown Detroit Partnership, Alkebu-Ian Village, Councilman Scott Benson and the City of Detroit are going to be unveiling the world’s largest Kinara in Campus Martius for the Kwanzaa celebration.
visitdetroit.com
Get Festive with these Metro Detroit Holiday Attractions
The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year in metro Detroit, and there are events throughout the area to keep people jolly and happy throughout the often cold and miserable weather. Below are some of the best holiday events throughout the area. Downtown Detroit Holiday Attractions. There...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Checking in with Downtown Detroit’s newest steakhouse Hanah
DETROIT – If you frequent Downtown Detroit, you may have seen a sign across the bridge on Congress and Shelby Street touting an Asian-fusion restaurant is coming soon. That time has come, and a new steakhouse has landed in the Financial District named Hanah. The restaurant officially opened under-the-radar...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor District Library to host robotics battle
ANN ARBOR – Watch robots and robotics teams from around Washtenaw County battle it out on Dec. 17 for the title of Washtenaw Area Pick-Up Robotics champion. Teams from several Ann Arbor high schools as well as Saline and Whitmore Lake high schools will play quick, 2-on-2 games at 265 Parkland Plaza starting at 2 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pine Knob Music Theatre ranked as No. 1 amphitheater in the world
CLARKSTON, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre has been ranked as the No. 1 amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar. 313 Presents announced the ranking and stated that Pine Knob Music Theatre finished No. 1 in 2022 for the category Top 100 Amphitheaters in the World after reporting the venue had $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stylish designs celebrate Detroit
When it comes to Detroit, many people find inspiration throughout the city. For Shayla Johnson that inspiration and something she’s passionate about, transformed into a unique business. “I love fabrics, I love patterns, and I enjoy illustrations that are really painterly and concentrating on themes like Detroit architecture and the florals that are here, " Shayla Johnson, Owner of Scarlet Crane Creations told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. Johnson started her business a decade ago, and offers a variety of handmade items. “A lot of my illustrations are a part of the collections that I create, which include tea towels, throw pillows, and bags and other soft goods,” Johnson said. She says her most popular items are the one’s with Detroit themes. She finds her inspiration in the exterior of Detroit architecture, but also in areas that are in plain site, yet oftentimes go unnoticed, like a ceiling panel in the Guardian building or a small detail in the Penobscot building.
ClickOnDetroit.com
You can own the Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home for less than $1M
DETROIT – The late Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home is selling for a little less than $1 million. One of Aretha Franklin’s past homes is located on Hamilton Road near 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. The home was built in 1927 and consists of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch Live in the D on Local 4
DETROIT – Watch Live in the D weekdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on WDIV Local 4. Bookmark this page to watch livestreams of the show on ClickOnDetroit, download the LITD app (iOS | Google Play) and sign up for the Live in the D newsletter to stay in touch with the show.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch Live: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont (Corewell), Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic. The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deer with plastic pumpkin on head in Bloomfield Hills has been freed
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The deer with its head stuck in a Halloween trick-or-treating bucket who has been nicknamed Bucky was freed on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery, the deer was freed from his “pumpkin prison” after days of being unable to eat or drink.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Audience member shouted racial slur during Detroit Symphony Orchestra performance
DETROIT – An audience member reportedly shouted a racial slur during a performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut & Friends” at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Friday night. According to a Facebook post made by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO), an audience member shouted a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $200K Powerball prize
A Waterford man’s special numbers paid off in a big way when he won a $200,800 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Clinton Llewellyn, 62, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 02-11-22-35-60 PB:23 – on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000. Llewellyn also matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets to win four $100 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, those prizes were multiplied to $200. He bought his winning tickets online at MichiganLottery.com.
ClickOnDetroit.com
All I want for Christmas is for my Detroit sports to be watchable again
All I want for Christmas is for my Detroit sports to be watchable again. Remember when the Detroit Pistons set records for sellouts at the Palace of Auburn Hills? The Detroit Tigers had the town buzzing with Triple Crown winners, MVPs, and Cy Young winners. Remember the excitement of playoff baseball?
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan to build new $6.5M residence hall, marching band facility in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has announced plans to develop a new, 2,300-bed residence hall for first-year students. It will be the first time the university will build a freshman dorm on central campus in decades. The new residence hall and dining facility will be located between...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit gang leader facing life sentence -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder. A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after...
