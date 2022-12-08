ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Court says Ohio father waited too long to contest adoption

By Patty Coller
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krwhb_0jc0ukRt00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio dad lost his parental rights to his newborn child because he waited too long to establish himself as the father.

The Ohio Supreme Court issued the ruling Thursday in connection to a Van Wert County case.

Under Ohio law, there is a putative father registry, and the law says unless registered, a father’s consent is not required for the adoption of a child. A putative father is one that does not necessarily have a legal relationship with the child. In this case, the mother and father were not married. The father was 18 years old, and the mother was 17.

Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio

An adoption petition was filed three days after the birth. Seventeen days later, the father filed an action in a neighboring court seeking genetic testing to prove paternity and to gain custody. Then, he filed an objection to the adoption in the same court as the adoption petition was filed.

The law says that a putative father must register no later than 15 days after the child’s birth.

The adoptive parents asked the court to reject the father’s objection saying that they did not need his consent since he did not register in time as a putative father.

In March 2021, the probate court ruled that the adoption could proceed, and the case made its way through the court system to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Ohio police search for man who left woman bloody after beating

In today’s opinion, the Court determined that “the law is clear on what steps a putative father must take to preserve his right to object to an adoption and that the father’s failure to timely register cost him his right to consent.”

The court noted that in prior decisions, a biological father was allowed to consent or not but only if he was declared the father before the adoption petition was filed. In this case, the father’s efforts to have himself declared the biological father after the adoption petition did not give him the right to consent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five. […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Pregnant Ohio woman suffers ruptured uterus during assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

What’s the worst school district in Ohio?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/KSNF) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
OHIO STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Human remains found by hunter in Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy