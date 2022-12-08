Read full article on original website
Matternet goes beyond line of sight in Zurich drone pilot
One of the keys to successfully scaling drone delivery is the ability to fly drones beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS). In Zurich, drone delivery system provider Matternet has taken an important step in doing just that. The company announced Monday it will begin testing drone delivery with a 5-kilometer radius (about 3.1 miles).
Rocky road on the way in 2023?
In 2020, consumers found themselves with an excess of time and funds, thanks to both stay-at-home and stimulus measures introduced after the pandemic began. This simple combination led to astounding growth in freight demand, driven mainly by the flow of consumer goods. At the same time, previously established supply chains were thrown into disarray — for instance, farmers were tasked with redirecting a large portion of their produce from restaurants (which had been closed or otherwise bridled) to grocery stores. 2020 thus became a year in which logistics received its due attention.
Air cargo shippers seek short-term pricing amid economic uncertainty
Logistics companies are responding to continued weakness in airfreight demand by shifting away from longer-term contracts that lock in space commitments with airlines for months at a time to protect themselves in uncertain times, market researchers and industry professionals say. Air cargo volumes dropped for the ninth consecutive month in...
Why limit your provider mix?
It always surprises me when anybody chooses to arbitrarily limit their options. In this conversation, we’re discussing limiting the number of brokers shippers work with based on, well, the number of brokers they work with rather than based on the specific strengths and weaknesses of their broker partners. When...
Truck driver shortage in Japan spurs new cargo airline
Japan Airlines is the latest passenger airline branching out into dedicated cargo service, announcing last month it will collaborate with logistics provider Yamato Transport to address operational challenges faced by both companies. JAL said low-cost subsidiary Spring Japan will operate three Airbus A321 converted freighters for Yamato, a Tokyo-based company...
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
The US's experimental 'lightning carriers' are 'much more capable' than China's current carriers, US admiral says
An amphibious assault ship loaded with more than a dozen F-35Bs "just is a very versatile instrument," the head of the US Navy's 7th Fleet said.
Where Can You Buy The Cheapest Tesla Model Y?
A sneaky photo taken the last time a stealth bomber was unveiled shows why some parts of the new B-21 are still under wraps
When the B-2 was unveiled in 1988, some clever journalists got a glimpse of parts of the bomber that the US Air Force didn't want to show off.
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
FedEx expands no-box, no-label returns program
The FedEx program will accept unboxed, unlabeled returns, then consolidate returned items and ship them back to merchants. FedEx Corp. said Monday it will launch a parcel returns consolidation program that will allow returned items to be dropped off without the products being boxed or labeled. Under the program, FedEx...
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
Plunge in US imports accelerates; volumes near pre-COVID levels
The situation remains far from normal at some U.S. ports. There were still 18 container ships at anchor waiting for a berth in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday. But for the country overall, plummeting inbound cargo volumes are bringing imports close to where they were before the pandemic-induced spending splurge. Descartes...
Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources
PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
How spilled hot coffee 30 years ago changed trucking industry
On Feb. 27, 1992, Stella Liebeck ordered a 49 cent cup of coffee from a McDonald’s drive-thru in Albuquerque, New Mexico. What happened next forever changed trial jury awards and has had a lasting impact on multiple industries across the U.S., especially commercial transportation. Liebeck, who was in the...
Webinar: How weather monitoring can save you $1M in your freight business
Each day your drivers have one goal: to get home safely. But as everyday weather becomes more volatile than ever before, conditions like wind, rain and snow make it harder and harder. The goal of your customers remains the same: to get their deliveries on time. You are trying to...
ArcBest CFO to retire; company to begin search for replacement
ArcBest said Monday CFO David Cobb will retire in October 2023. The company has initiated a search for his replacement. Cobb’s 17-year career at ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) saw the company more than double revenue to north of $5 billion. Over that time, the company has built out an asset-light transportation and logistics offering that rivals the size of its legacy LTL operations. ArcBest took a big step toward equaling the sizes of the two units last year when it acquired truckload brokerage MoLo Solutions, which generated $600 million in revenue at the time.
India is trying to become the new factory of the world, but it could take more than a global pandemic to unseat China from its 40-year reign
China has managed to build up a value chain so extensive that almost everything required to make a product can be sourced and acquired in the country.
