Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
hudsontv.com
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
rew-online.com
Mayor Fulop Creates Jersey City’s First City Hall Park to Further Expand Open Public Space Outdoors & Foster Community
Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced today the creation of a one-acre perimeter park surrounding all four sides of City Hall to encourage more special events and public use of the outdoor space in one of New Jersey’s most densely populated areas. Additionally, inside City Hall, the design process is moving forward to build out the unoccupied fourth-floor space to add employee offices and conference rooms occupied by the newly created Department of Infrastructure.
Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
talkofthesound.com
Nation of Islam Front and Center at Summit on Black-on-Black Gun Violence at New Rochelle Public Library
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 11, 2022) — A “summit” held to discuss black-on-black gun violence in the wake of the murder of James Caldwell, Jr., who performed under the name Boogie Nation, turned into a recruiting platform for the Nation of Islam. The first speakers were Caldwell’s...
Candlelight vigil marks 3rd anniversary of deadly attack at Jewish grocery in Jersey City
It has been three years since a deadly domestic terror attack at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City. Members of the community gathered on Thursday for a candlelight vigil.
NBC New York
Republican Who Upset NYC Assembly Seat Challenged Over Borough Residency
In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
thepressgroup.net
‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes
WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
hudsoncountyview.com
$25M mobile boat hauler christened after hero NYPD detective at Bayonne Dry Dock
A $25 million mobile boat hauler was christened after a hero NYPD detective, who died due to a 9/11-related illness, at Bayonne Dry Dock yesterday. Christopher Edward Cranston’s family joined in the ceremonies, while NYPD chaplain Rev. Msgr. David Cassato presided at the christening. “My brother Christopher knew what...
New Jersey Globe
Jimenez joins race for West New York Commissioner
Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez will run for West New York Town Commissioner in the May 2023 non-partisan municipal election. The six-term lawmaker will run on a slate headed by incumbent Cosmo Cirillo, who wants to become mayor. She indicated earlier this week that she would support Cirillo. “I have seen many...
Jersey City’s India Square shopkeepers on edge after recent crimes
It was 4:22 a.m. on Nov. 27 when a person in a black jacket and red pants peeked through one of the glass front doors of the Big Bazar supermarket, located on Newark Avenue in Jersey City’s India Square neighborhood. Armed with a brick, he stared into the store...
Will micro apartments become the next big thing in Jersey City?
Her bedroom is also her living room. And dining room. And her refrigerator is just a few feet away. But the 200-and-something-square-foot Nest Micro Apartments unit works just fine for Emily Perry, who has been at the Jersey City building for a year and just renewed her lease for another 12 months.
New York YIMBY
Jersey City Mayor Announces Plans to Complete Courthouse Park in Journal Square, New Jersey
Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop has revealed new details for a three-acre public park at 567 Pavonia Avenue in Journal Square, New Jersey. Known as Courthouse Park, the space will debut as the neighborhood’s largest public park. The lot sits within the Hudson County Justice Complex along Newark Avenue....
GOTCHA! 'Daughter In Trouble' Scammer Gets Punked By Paramus Police
A cold-hearted scammer who tried to trick a Paramus woman out of $15,000 got duped herself, authorities said. The resident called borough police after getting a call from someone claiming to be a Hackensack police officer, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg explained. The purported officer told her that her daughter...
Paterson man hurt in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Saturday night. The victim, 22-year-old, was in the area of East 18th Street and 12th Avenue at around 6:12 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. He arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for...
Wainstein to challenge Sacco for North Bergen mayor again in 2023
On Dec. 2, in front of a standing-room-only crowd at The Boulevard, local businessman Larry Wainstein announced his candidacy for mayor of North Bergen. According to Wainstein’s campaign, despite capacity limitations, hundreds of more supporters rallied in the parking lot to “show their commitment to bringing change to their North Hudson community.”
Suspect in shooting of NYPD officer during Staten Island drug raid posts bond for release
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man charged with shooting a detective during a drug raid in New Springville has been released from police custody after posting half a million dollars for bail. Nelson Pizarro, 40, faces a litany of charges in connection with the Jan. 20 incident,...
hobokengirl.com
New Year’s Eve 2023 Events in Hoboken, Jersey City, + Hudson County
It’s almost time to welcome the new year and what better way to bring in 2023 than celebrating with friends and family at New Year’s Eve events across Hoboken, Jersey City, and the Hudson County area. After a gap of one year, patrons can expect to visit their favorite restaurants and bars, offering special live performances, delicious platters, and luxurious liquors to make the countdown truly memorable. Whether you are looking for a quiet dinner or a party to remember, we’ve got you covered. Read on for a guide to New Year’s Eve events in the Hudson County area.
insidernj.com
Essex Democrats Remember Beloved Party Leader Ray Durkin
WEST ORANGE – The numbers make the case undeniable (nearly 300K registered Dems, with the biggest county by county plurality), but a ceremony here on Friday made another case for why Essex dominates: reverential memory for its own history. It helps perhaps when the late Ray Durkin forms the...
