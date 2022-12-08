ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
rew-online.com

Mayor Fulop Creates Jersey City’s First City Hall Park to Further Expand Open Public Space Outdoors & Foster Community

Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced today the creation of a one-acre perimeter park surrounding all four sides of City Hall to encourage more special events and public use of the outdoor space in one of New Jersey’s most densely populated areas. Additionally, inside City Hall, the design process is moving forward to build out the unoccupied fourth-floor space to add employee offices and conference rooms occupied by the newly created Department of Infrastructure.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily News

Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
BRONX, NY
thepressgroup.net

‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes

WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
WESTWOOD, NJ
PIX11

NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

$25M mobile boat hauler christened after hero NYPD detective at Bayonne Dry Dock

A $25 million mobile boat hauler was christened after a hero NYPD detective, who died due to a 9/11-related illness, at Bayonne Dry Dock yesterday. Christopher Edward Cranston’s family joined in the ceremonies, while NYPD chaplain Rev. Msgr. David Cassato presided at the christening. “My brother Christopher knew what...
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Jimenez joins race for West New York Commissioner

Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez will run for West New York Town Commissioner in the May 2023 non-partisan municipal election. The six-term lawmaker will run on a slate headed by incumbent Cosmo Cirillo, who wants to become mayor. She indicated earlier this week that she would support Cirillo. “I have seen many...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in East 18th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Saturday night. The victim, 22-year-old, was in the area of East 18th Street and 12th Avenue at around 6:12 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. He arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for...
PATERSON, NJ
hobokengirl.com

New Year’s Eve 2023 Events in Hoboken, Jersey City, + Hudson County

It’s almost time to welcome the new year and what better way to bring in 2023 than celebrating with friends and family at New Year’s Eve events across Hoboken, Jersey City, and the Hudson County area. After a gap of one year, patrons can expect to visit their favorite restaurants and bars, offering special live performances, delicious platters, and luxurious liquors to make the countdown truly memorable. Whether you are looking for a quiet dinner or a party to remember, we’ve got you covered. Read on for a guide to New Year’s Eve events in the Hudson County area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Essex Democrats Remember Beloved Party Leader Ray Durkin

WEST ORANGE – The numbers make the case undeniable (nearly 300K registered Dems, with the biggest county by county plurality), but a ceremony here on Friday made another case for why Essex dominates: reverential memory for its own history. It helps perhaps when the late Ray Durkin forms the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
