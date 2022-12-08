ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Coast News

Victim fatally shot in Escondido, investigation underway

ESCONDIDO — An investigation is underway today into the fatal shooting of a person in Escondido, according to law enforcement. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KTLA

Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found

Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation Oceanside

At 4:08 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls of a subject spraying graffiti at the Chavez Resource Center located at 605 San Diego Street. As officers responded additional calls were received that the subject had moved to the corner of Bush Street and San Diego Street where he was seen defacing the wall of a business with more graffiti. Shortly thereafter additional calls were received of shots fired in the same area.
OCEANSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Classic ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Is Why DA Didn’t Press Charges in Alleged SDSU Rape

There are over a quarter million lawyers in California — 266,000 to be exact, with 190,000 actively working. Two of those attorneys made news this week. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan runs the sixth largest DA’s office in the country. Private attorney Dan Gilleon filed a civil lawsuit in the alleged assault and rape of an allegedly intoxicated 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party near San Diego State University over a year ago.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation

OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
CBS 8

Stolen mail crime on the rise in Encinitas; residents livid

ENCINITAS, Calif. — People in Encinitas said they are fed up with mail theft. Neighbors said their mail is constantly missing or ending in someone else’s mailbox. The post office is asking people with Ring Cameras to help identify those responsible. "I would say at least once every...
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them

San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting

Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy