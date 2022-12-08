At 4:08 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls of a subject spraying graffiti at the Chavez Resource Center located at 605 San Diego Street. As officers responded additional calls were received that the subject had moved to the corner of Bush Street and San Diego Street where he was seen defacing the wall of a business with more graffiti. Shortly thereafter additional calls were received of shots fired in the same area.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO