Coast News
Victim fatally shot in Escondido, investigation underway
ESCONDIDO — An investigation is underway today into the fatal shooting of a person in Escondido, according to law enforcement. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found...
Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found
Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
Ocean Beach park restroom explosion: ‘cricket bomb’ remnants found
Authorities responded to reports of an explosion inside an Ocean Beach park restroom on Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.
RV ripped to shreds in Chula Vista after crash; pups and owner rescued from wreckage
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Fire Department and officers worked Saturday night to rescue two dogs and their owner from a disastrous crash near Chula Vista High School. Chula Vista first responders were dispatched around 10:38 p.m. to the 400 block of L Street following reports of a major crash, Lt. Akins with Chula Vista police told CBS 8.
15 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Mission Valley
Two men are in custody after an month-long investigation that resulted in a counterfeit fentanyl seizure worth around $1.5 million, said the San Diego Police Department.
SDPD officer shot; hours-long SWAT standoff ends
A San Diego police officer was shot early Monday in Mountain View, prompting a SWAT standoff, authorities said.
iheart.com
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
Innocent bystander killed during alleged gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was mother of 3
A 36-year-old wife and mother of three children who was struck during a possible gang-related shooting in Santa Ana last week has died, police announced.
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation Oceanside
At 4:08 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls of a subject spraying graffiti at the Chavez Resource Center located at 605 San Diego Street. As officers responded additional calls were received that the subject had moved to the corner of Bush Street and San Diego Street where he was seen defacing the wall of a business with more graffiti. Shortly thereafter additional calls were received of shots fired in the same area.
Man suspected of arson in East County
A man suspected of arson in Lemon Grove is being sought by law enforcement, authorities said.
Man who displayed signs of ‘excited delirium’ dies in police custody: Sheriff’s
A man who showed signs of "excited delirium" in the Kensington neighborhood died in police custody Thursday, authorities said.
Knife-wielding homeless man threatens La Jolla restaurant employees: police
A homeless man was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking restaurant workers with a knife in La Jolla, said the San Diego Police Department.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General With San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Announce Results of Operation Home for the Holidays
December 11, 2022 - SAN DIEGO – As part of a joint investigation through the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF), California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced. the results of Operation Home for the Holidays. The annual, multi-jurisdictional operation, which concluded on Wednesday, works to combat human...
2urbangirls.com
One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
Opinion: Classic ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Is Why DA Didn’t Press Charges in Alleged SDSU Rape
There are over a quarter million lawyers in California — 266,000 to be exact, with 190,000 actively working. Two of those attorneys made news this week. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan runs the sixth largest DA’s office in the country. Private attorney Dan Gilleon filed a civil lawsuit in the alleged assault and rape of an allegedly intoxicated 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party near San Diego State University over a year ago.
Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation
OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Stolen mail crime on the rise in Encinitas; residents livid
ENCINITAS, Calif. — People in Encinitas said they are fed up with mail theft. Neighbors said their mail is constantly missing or ending in someone else’s mailbox. The post office is asking people with Ring Cameras to help identify those responsible. "I would say at least once every...
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting
Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
