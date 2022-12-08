Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Women’s Fund takes scholarship applications beginning Dec. 15
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Women’s Fund will accept scholarship applications for the 2023-24 school year from Dec. 15 to Feb. 28. The scholarships begin at $2,000. They assist local women pursuing higher education, including in nursing, medicine, criminal justice, business, science and education. The funds go directly to...
Boil water order for Cold Springs homes rescinded
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A boil water notice for about 700 Cold Springs area homes and businesses has been rescinded. Great Basin Water Company issued the notice Friday about 4 p.m. when one of its wells tested positive for contamination, according to Great Basin Water Company President Sean Twomey. The company...
