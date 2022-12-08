Read full article on original website
Related
Legislation in Texas would limit access to drag show performances
One bill in the Texas legislature seeks to strictly regulate drag shows and another proposed piece of legislation would limit who can attend them. Lilly Quiroz (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for Morning Edition and Up First. She pitches and produces interviews for Morning Edition, and occasionally goes to the dark side to produce the podcast Up First on the overnights.
'Sandy Hook' author depicts a tragedy first of gun violence, then of disinformation
Editor's note: This conversation originally aired March 31, 2022. On December 14, 2012, a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 first graders and six educators. In the aftermath of the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut , family members of the victims then faced another unimaginable struggle —...
Because of Wisconsin's abortion ban, one mother gave up trying for another child
The moment Kristen Petranek knew she would stop trying to get pregnant came in May, while lying on her couch in Madison, Wisconsin. That's when she saw the news pop up on her phone about a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Petranek, 31, and her husband...
North Carolina 'Dreamers' hold hope for bipartisan immigration solution by year's end
For many undocumented people, the coming weeks feel like the last opportunity for Congress to act on immigration reform. Among them is Yahel Flores, the Carolinas director for the American Business Immigration Coalition. He first came to the United States from Mexico with his parents when he was 7 years old.
Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani is sentenced to nearly 13 years for his role in Theranos fraud
A federal judge in California sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud involving Theranos and its now-disgraced CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, who received an 11-year sentence in a separate trial. In July, a jury found Balwani guilty on...
Winter storm slams western U.S., bringing heavy snow to Northern California
RENO, Nev. — A winter storm packing powerful winds, heavy rain and potentially several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada shut down mountain highways, toppled trees and triggered flood watches and avalanche warnings on Saturday from the coast of Northern California to Lake Tahoe. More than 250 miles...
North Carolina DHHS accused of neglecting foster care children with disabilities
A new lawsuit accuses North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services of failing to protect children with disabilities in the state foster care system, while spending millions a year to segregate them in psychiatric facilities. Staff from Disability Rights North Carolina have observed the abuses outlined in the...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party
Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving her party to register as an independent. The decision shakes up the power dynamic in the closely divided U.S. Senate.
Report: County jails in North Carolina have safety issues
A new report from Disability Rights NC says North Carolina's county jails suffer from a lack of oversight. A state Department of Health and Human Services division inspects jails for inmate supervision and health, overcrowding, sanitation and fire safety. A team of three people in the DHHS Division of Health Service Regulation is responsible for reviewing all 109 county jails.
North Carolina program offers tuition-free training to increase access and opportunities in the tech industry
Per Scholas North Carolina launched in 2020 to train mostly people of color for a career in the tech industry. The nonprofit offers free courses that include cybersecurity, and software engineering online and an information technology support class in person at its Charlotte campus. Per Scholas North Carolina is one...
How Medicare Advantage plans dodged auditors and overcharged taxpayers by millions
In April 2016, government auditors asked a Blue Cross Medicare Advantage health plan in Minnesota to turn over medical records of patients treated by a podiatry practice whose owner had been indicted for fraud. Medicare had paid the Blue Cross plan more than $20,000 to cover the care of 11...
Holiday fun in the Carolinas
The holiday season is upon us in the Carolinas, and there are many places here to get into the spirit. These are some ways to celebrate the season. Speedway Christmas (now-Jan. 8) Got the need for holiday lights? You can head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway now to see the...
Pellet plant permit delayed amid environmental justice concerns
State officials have delayed approving an expansion for a wood pellet plant in northeastern North Carolina while they consider concerns about how the plant affects the environment and nearby communities of color. The state Department of Environmental Quality was supposed to decide two weeks ago whether to issue an air...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0