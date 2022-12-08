ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Legislation in Texas would limit access to drag show performances

One bill in the Texas legislature seeks to strictly regulate drag shows and another proposed piece of legislation would limit who can attend them.
Report: County jails in North Carolina have safety issues

A new report from Disability Rights NC says North Carolina's county jails suffer from a lack of oversight. A state Department of Health and Human Services division inspects jails for inmate supervision and health, overcrowding, sanitation and fire safety. A team of three people in the DHHS Division of Health Service Regulation is responsible for reviewing all 109 county jails.
Holiday fun in the Carolinas

The holiday season is upon us in the Carolinas, and there are many places here to get into the spirit.
Pellet plant permit delayed amid environmental justice concerns

State officials have delayed approving an expansion for a wood pellet plant in northeastern North Carolina while they consider concerns about how the plant affects the environment and nearby communities of color.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source.

