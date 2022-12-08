Read full article on original website
Related
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Plump Sagging Skin
While skin will naturally and inevitably wrinkle and sag with age, there are several trusted, go-to skincare ingredients dermatologists recommend for a more supple, radiant and youthful-esque look. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about three tried-and-true ingredients often found in serums, moisturizers and other products that can help plump sagging, wrinkled skin this holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team.
2 Supplements Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Taking In Winter Because They Dry Out Your Skin
Vitamins and supplements are almost always a good idea. Unless your daily diet is varied and balanced (something that’s difficult to achieve each and every day), a quality supplement can bridge the gap and ensure that you are getting enough of what you need to stay healthy and nourished. But should you change up your supplement routine to coincide with changes in the weather and your skin? Some experts say: yes!
2 Serums Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Using This Winter, According To Dermatologists
With the chilliest months just around the corner, knowing how to properly moisturize your skin and prevent dryness, patchiness or flakiness is essential. We reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts for two classic serum suggestions (one for the morning, one for night) that will help you look and feel more refreshed, promote graceful aging and ultimately, stop dry skin in its tracks. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.
2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair
Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
The Best Scalp Oil For Thinning Hair, According To Hair Loss Experts
Thinning hair isn’t a topic most people want to readily discuss. Let’s face it: the idea that your hair could be shedding and thinning with age often provokes stress and worry. You may wonder: will it ever stop? Is there anything I can do to slow its progression?
A 33-year-old wasn't worried about the 'tiny little dark freckle' on her stomach. It turned out to be skin cancer.
An Australian mom thought her cancer diagnosis was a death sentence. Now she encourages others to get their skin checked for melanoma.
Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?
There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
AOL Corp
Does rosemary oil actually make your hair grow?
Hair oils are believed to have a variety of benefits. They can moisturize your scalp and hair follicles, promote hair growth, and reduce the chances of hair falling out. But that isn’t all—some hair oils even have therapeutic benefits, helping alleviate irritated scalp skin and reducing flaky dandruff. Basically, they’ll make your hair look healthier and stronger overall.
Medical News Today
What shingles blisters look like and how to treat them
Shingles causes a painful, itchy, and blistering rash. The blisters fill with fluid but will eventually crust over and disappear during the course of the infection. Treatment includes antivirals to help lessen the severity, along with oatmeal baths and calamine lotion to ease discomfort. Shingles is a viral infection caused...
3 Surprising Ingredients Dermatologists Recommend To Target Dark Spots And Age Spots
Of all the stubborn skincare issues you may be eager to address, dark spots take the cake. Sure, pimples are no fun and extreme dryness can even be itchy and painful, but there are so many great products on the market that target these concerns. But hyperpigmentation that’s caused by...
Medical News Today
How smoking affects your looks: Skin and more
Tobacco smoke carries several harmful toxic chemicals that can damage skin cells. Smoking reduces the amount of oxygen reaching the skin, resulting in increased inflammation, delayed wound healing, and skin disorders. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that cigarette smoke harms almost all organs in the body, reducing...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Even Skin Tone And Discoloration
Of all of the frustrating skin problems you can deal with, discoloration and uneven skin tone is one of the more elusive issues. Unlike pimples, which have a start date and an end date where you can see the zit beginning to heal, discoloration can come out of nowhere. It can stick around for a long while (sometimes for years). And topical treatments don’t always seem to respond to it. “There are many reasons to develop brown spots on the skin,” said Dr. Hyemin Pomerantz, a board-certified dermatologist at Viva Skin Dermatology and Aesthetic. “Treatments are tailored to what the cause of discoloration is.”
Murad’s New Eczema Collection Calmed My Itchy, Uncomfortable Winter Flare-Ups in Under a Week
Ask anyone with eczema-prone skin what their least favorite season is, and you'll likely be told "winter." Brisker air compromises the skin's barrier, leaving it feeling drier than the Sahara desert and prone to flare-ups. Having battled eczema since childhood, I've tried tons of topical solutions, including dermatologist-prescribed ointments and OTC creams, most of which didn't work for me. So, when I was given the opportunity to test Murad's new Eczema Collection for a week ahead of the launch, I gladly accepted.
I Treated My Skin to At-Home LED Light Therapy for 4 Weeks, and the ‘Before and After’ Photos Are So Impressive
It’s not hard to sway me on a new skin-care device. Professional-grade treatments are notoriously pricey, and can amount to as much as my rent if done on a semi-consistent basis. So anything that promises in-office results from home, at a fraction of the cost, is a no-brainer. It’s staying consistent that’s the problem—just ask the gua sha, microcurrent device, and facial wand collecting dust in my bathroom drawer.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How Peptides Support Collagen And Tighten Sagging Skin
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and it promotes skin elasticity and a supple, radiant complexion. When creating a healthy skincare routine, smoothing fine lines, wrinkles and lifting sagging skin are all common goals. All of this is possible with products that contain peptides, and we...
cohaitungchi.com
How To Prevent & Treat Skin Peeling Around Nails?
Have you ever ever seen the pores and skin round your nails peeling off? Although it's a quite common downside throughout local weather change, there can be different causes behind it, equivalent to environmental irritants, allergy symptoms, sure pores and skin situations, and many others. This text will focus on...
How Hyaluronic Acid Can Help Your Skin Wounds Heal
Hyaluronic acid is favored for its hydrating and skin-plumping abilities. But did you know it can also help to heal skin wounds?
Comments / 0