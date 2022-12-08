Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Instant grocery app Getir acquires its competitor Gorillas
“Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay. The super fast grocery delivery industry will steadily grow for many years to come and Getir will lead this category it created 7 years ago,” Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a statement.
freightwaves.com
Geodis launches air zone skipping for US firms shipping to Canada
Geodis has launched a new air zone skip service to facilitate faster direct-to-customer cross-border delivery for U.S. e-commerce firms shipping to Canada. The MyParcel product is Geodis’ existing small parcel delivery service that allows U.S. companies to ship to 26 European countries, the U.K. and Canada. The new air zone skip service is designed to streamline shipping into Canada. Geodis plans to expand MyParcel to new geographical areas in 2023.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Sudden, Unexpected Change Within Costco Results in Over 1800 Employees Laid-Off With No Warning
The change was entirely unanticipated, according to staff involved. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:VVNG.com, WirelessAdvocates.com, TMO.report, Reddit.com, and Twitter.com.
freightwaves.com
Big name freight companies partner on new API standard
Convoy, J.B. Hunt and Uber Freight announced last week that they have partnered to create the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) in order for industry leaders to come together and build a standard for full truckload freight appointment scheduling. This will be the “freight industry’s first formal set of appointment scheduling...
freightwaves.com
Uber Eats, Cartken bring robot delivery to Miami
Is the U.S. finally ready for the next phase of last-mile delivery?. According to a new survey from software firm Circuit, 9 in 10 Americans have decided they’re ready to trust autonomous delivery robots, a far cry from 2018, when just 57% of Americans even knew they existed. Per...
freightwaves.com
S&P: Auto hauler United Road faces challenge dealing with its debt
United Road, a major hauler of automobiles, is looking at a weak market for new vehicle production as well as used car sales, prompting a ratings agency to change its outlook for the company’s parent. S&P Global Ratings (NYSE: SPGI) in late October affirmed its negative outlook for URS...
freightwaves.com
Is Range Energy’s electrification push the future of trailers?
Making the cooling units on refrigerated trucks run on electricity instead of diesel saves fuel and reduces emissions. Startup Range Energy is betting investor money that trailer electrification can do more than just prevent liquified ice cream from arriving at the grocery store. “What we’re doing is bringing all of...
Michigan man made $100,000 delivering groceries in 2020
One Michigan man was able to cash in on the grocery delivery service Shipt in 2020. Delivering groceries with apps like Shipt can be a great way to earn extra money and gain new experiences. Shipt is a grocery delivery service that connects shoppers with customers in their area who need groceries delivered to their doorstep. Shipt shoppers are responsible for picking up the groceries from local stores and delivering them to the customer's home.
freightwaves.com
Companies rethinking their acquisition strategies
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: M&A activity in 2022 and an outlook for ’23. DETAILS: The plunge in spot rates this year didn’t put the brakes on mergers and acquisition activity. Spencer Tenney, president and CEO of Tenney Group, explains how larger players are rethinking their acquisition strategies.
freightwaves.com
Repeated routes reduce driver dwell time at shippers, MIT researcher says
Regularly sending the same driver to the same shipper reduces the dreaded dwell time for freight loading and unloading, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher says. “The amount of dwell that we expect a driver to experience at a facility drops almost exponentially with repeated visits to that facility,” David...
freightwaves.com
Warehouse leasing forecast to fall as much as 15% in 2023
U.S. industrial and logistics leasing activity will decline by 10% to 15% in 2023, though for the 13th consecutive year more industrial square footage will be absorbed than will be vacated, real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc. said Thursday. Industrial vacancy rates, already at historic lows, will increase just...
California to vote on roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators were set to vote Thursday on an ambitious plan to cut carbon emissions in the state by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan puts...
freightwaves.com
Coupa Software acquired by private equity firm for $8B
Coupa Software has been acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in an $8 billion, or $81-per-share all-cash acquisition, the company announced Monday. Officials for the business spend management platform said the deal made sense financially. “This transaction is the result of a deliberate and thoughtful process that included engagement...
freightwaves.com
Freightos unit adds digital booking for North America LTL freight
North American freight forwarders now have the ability to comparison shop and make instant electronic bookings with less-than-truckload carriers through Freightos, a rapidly growing digital marketplace for international air and ocean shipments. The development takes digital rate management to the next level and eventually will allow logistics companies to reserve...
freightwaves.com
M&A experts: Hot market for logistics acquisitions isn’t cooling
Freight rates may be declining and there’s lots of talk of a recession for at least part of 2023, but the market for mergers and acquisitions in logistics remains brisk. That was the theme of several panels at an early December one-day conference on private equity investing in the transportation and logistics industry sponsored by the Benesch law firm and its transportation practice.
Biden pumps up Africa relations, will visit next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday he will visit sub-Saharan Africa next year, the first U.S. president to travel there in a decade. He announced the trip — still unscheduled — as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit by stressing he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent. His promise of a personal visit came as Biden declared to the 49 leaders gathered for the summit that “Africa belongs at the table” in every conversation of global consequence. “I’m looking forward to seeing you in your home countries,” Biden said near the end of the three-day summit that the administration billed as primarily a listening session with the continent’s leaders. The Biden administration used the summit — a follow-up to one held in 2014 by Barack Obama — as the latest part of a charm offensive with leaders of African nations. The administration looks to strengthen relations with those nations as China has surpassed the U.S. in trade with Africa and is aiming to grow its military presence.
Comments / 0