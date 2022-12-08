Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCCI.com
Metro hospitals accepting toy donations for children in their care
DES MOINES, Iowa — All three Des Moines hospitals are accepting toy donations this holiday season. This year, you can donate through Amazon. MercyOne has a Children's Hospital Holiday Guide where you can find popular items patients are requesting. Broadlawns has Amazon and Target wishlists. They are hosting a...
iheart.com
Iowa Family Makes Big Toy Donation To Des Moines Salvation Army
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Salvation Army's effort to collect toys for needy children got a big boost this week. A family dropped off 95-new toys. Tamyra Harrison of the Salvation Army says the family has a tradition of setting aside money each year to give to their community. They heard the Salvation Army was a big behind on its toy collection this season, so they dropped off a bin full of new toys. Joshua and Brittany delivered the toys this afternoon, picked out by their 6 year old son. The Learning Post and Toys has also donated 300 stocking stuffers for children this week.
Des Moines families receive new homes for the holiday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Home for the holidays took on new meaning for four Des Moines families. On Saturday, Geater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity dedicated four new homes to families along Shaw Street just south of the east village. Homeownership is often out of reach for thousands of central Iowans. One in eight Polk […]
iheart.com
The ARL’s Home For The Holidays Adoption Event Is Underway
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s “Home for the Holidays” adoption event is underway. People can adopt cats and dogs older than six months for $25 from any ARL adoption location. All of the animals up for adoption are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped....
KIMT
Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Life at the corner of John Wayne Drive and West Court Avenue will change for the first time in 83 years when the owners of Winterset’s Ben Franklin variety store retire five days before Christmas. The store opened there in 1939. Winterset High School...
Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
weareiowa.com
Adopt "Newt" this weekend for only $25 during ARL Home for the Holidays Adoption Event
Jessie Phillips, Director of Development & Communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visits with NEWT, a 3-year old Australian Shepherd, that can get into a home for only $25 during Home for the Holidays Adoption Event Friday December 9th through Sunday December 11th. $25 adoption fee for all cats and dogs 6 months and older. Give a gift to a pet in need this holiday season with the Tree of Life. The Tree of Life is an opportunity to leave gifts for homeless pets and help supply the shelter with items the animals depend on daily. Choose an item from our wish list and put it under the tree at one of our drop-off locations in the Des Moines metro area.
Des Moines Councilwoman’s Counterclaim Against Two DMPD Officers Dismissed
(Polk County, Iowa) A Des Moines City Council member’s counterclaim for unconstitutional force against two Des Moines Police officers has been dismissed. The officers filed a lawsuit against Indira Sheumaker and five others for assault related to a July 2020 protest during which Sheumaker was arrested. Sheumaker filed her counterclaim in August, which fell outside of the two-year statute of limitations. Sheumaker was elected to the City Council in 2021.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
KCRG.com
Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Five Seasons Ski Team looking for help after equipment stolen. Updated: 10 hours ago. A local nonprofit waterskiing team is asking for...
Iowa man arrested for allegedly stalking victim with Apple AirTags
A Bettendorf man was arrested for allegedly placing Apple AirTags on a victim's car and stalking them.
Des Moines could launch a Community Land Trust
Des Moines city government is evaluating whether to help create a Community Land Trust (CLT), Neighborhood Services director Chris Johansen tells Axios.Why it matters: It would launch an "affordable forever" home network that advocates contend can help poor families overcome ownership barriers.Des Moines metro governments allocate millions of dollars each year on low-income housing initiatives that frequently lose affordability when ownership changes hands.A CLT could help sustain investments, Johansen said.How it works: Homes would be owner occupied but the land they sit on would be held by the trust.Low-income families would purchase the homes at a discount but could only...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
theperrynews.com
Perry native suspected in summer luggage thefts
LAS VEGAS — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Clark County District Court in Nevada for a Perry native suspected of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport last summer. Samuel Brinton faces a charge of grand larceny, with items valued between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court...
1 injured after Saylor Township house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital following an early morning fire in Saylor Township, according to the Saylor Township Fire Department. The fire took...
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it plans to build another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the major grocery store chain Fareway announced that it plans to build another new supermarket in Norwalk, Iowa, at the corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive.
KCCI.com
'It's very heartbreaking:' Community leader calls to stop gun violence after Saturday homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — "It's very sad that it happened. And it's something that you don't want to see ever, and especially not so close to where we're at," said Jalissa Hill with Platinum Kutz. The barber shop sits right across the street from Rico's at Drake. The restaurant...
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
KCCI.com
Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad openedJim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and his...
Shooting in Drake neighborhood sent two people to the hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in the Drake neighborhood resulted in two people suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night. Just before 6 p.m. 911 calls were made reporting two people had been shot near the intersection of 23rd Street and University Ave. When officers with the Des Moines Police Department arrived they found one […]
