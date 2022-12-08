WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)—A man from Lebanon Tennessee is in police custody in Florida after a 50-mile pursuit ended in a crashed U-Haul and a chase through the woods. According to a press release from Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Wednesday, December 7, Joshua James Cornelius, 40 was arrested in Okaloosa County by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after being stopped on a motorcycle with no tag.

