Louisiana State

Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, a person was shot shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning. The person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
Third arrest made in Violet homicide

VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Cody Adams in connection to homicide that occurred Wednesday (Nov. 23). According to officials, on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim lying in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
VIOLET, LA
VIDEO: Tennessee man arrested in Holmes Co. after 50-mile police chase

WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)—A man from Lebanon Tennessee is in police custody in Florida after a 50-mile pursuit ended in a crashed U-Haul and a chase through the woods. According to a press release from Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Wednesday, December 7, Joshua James Cornelius, 40 was arrested in Okaloosa County by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after being stopped on a motorcycle with no tag.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

