Keith Bears boys and girls basketball teams beat Dallas County
The Keith Bears girls and boys beat Dallas County on the road this past Friday night. The Bears defeated the Hornets 63-57. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 29 points. Jeffery Cochran finished with 12 points and Miles Hannah added 10 points. M. Harris led the Hornets in scoring with 16 points.
Southside Panthers and Selma Saints basketball teams take rivalry to basketball court
The Southside Lady Panthers beat the Selma High Lady Saints 52-20, while the boys teams had a true crosstown rivalry with a 58-52 Southside win. LaTerika Edwards led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Shamya Allison added 14 points and 7 steals. Makahia Tolbert led the Lady Saints in scoring with 8 points.
Alabama Cooperative Extension System hosts agriculture outlook conference on Thursday
Crop input prices are rising and the agricultural markets are in constant flux. Producers need reliable information as they look toward 2023. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s farm and agribusiness management team – in collaboration with the Auburn University College of Agriculture – is putting together a cost-free Alabama agricultural outlook conference Dec. 15 in Montgomery at the Alabama Farmers Federation home office.
Sean of the South comes to Selma to charm readers and thank the spirit of Kathryn Tucker Windham
Popular Southern author and columnist Sean Dietrich came to Selma Dec. 1 to talk to some fans and to “thank the spirit” of fellow writer Kathryn Tucker Windham. . “Kathryn Tucker Windham was a real hero of mine, and being here in this town in the library she built, I want to say thank you to the spirit of Kathryn Tucker Windham and to you for being here,” Dietrich said at his Lunch at the Library presentation at the Selma Dallas Library.
Ribbon cutting to be held for Realty Central - Selma
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Realty Central - Selma on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at Realty Central - Selma's location on 2918 Citizens Parkway, Suite 208 next to Healthmark Home Medical Equipment.
Expansion of Voting Rights Interpretive Center step closer with downtown land deal
Plans to expand the Voting Rights Interpretive Center in downtown Selma took a major step forward with the recent purchase of six properties near the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, operated by the National Park Service (NPS), announced last week they acquired properties at 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 Broad St. and 1119 Water Ave. The six properties, which constitute about .65 acres, will be the site for a $10 million interpretive education center commemorating the Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches of 1965.
Christmas parade takes place in downtown Marion tomorrow
The City of Marion will hold its Christmas lights parade tomorrow starting at 5 p.m. downtown. There will also be food, music and vendors beginning at 12 p.m. Churches, businesses, schools and organizations can still enter by singing up at the City Clerk's office. For updates, and a video of...
Christmas on the Lawn in Camden set for Dec. 15
Christmas on the Lawn in Camden is set for Dec. 15 at the J. Paul Jones Hospital Lawn. The event is presented by J. Paul Jones Hospital, as well as Cahaba Medical Care - Camden, and the UAB Sanitation Health Program. The event will feature Santa, food, family friendly activities, caroling and more.
Apply for garbage exemption, pay property taxes by Dec. 31
Dec. 31 is a double deadline day for citizens of Selma. . The last day of the year is the deadline to enroll in the City of Selma’s garbage exemption program, and it is also the deadline for paying property taxes. . The garbage exemption program waives the quarterly payment...
