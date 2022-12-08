Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Chilly start to week with a chance for ice by week's end in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 11 — Dry and chilly start to week. Sunday starts with scattered showers before drying during the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday turn drier with highs in the cooler mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly dry too,...
Wbaltv.com
Icy conditions Thursday morning north, west of I-95 corridor in Maryland
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @wbaltv11. WHAT: Icy conditions to start that could change to snow and then rain. WHEN: Thursday morning. WHERE: North and west of the Interstate 95...
Maryland Forecast: Temperatures will dip ahead of wintry weather
BALTIMORE -- Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But temperature lows will drop into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will have begun to increase as the next storm system approaches. Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But temperature lows will...
foxbaltimore.com
Snow potential along with computer model changes for Maryland wintry weekend threat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - Dec. 8, 6 a.m. - Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland. Although the details of the latest European and GFS Computer Models differ a little, the GFS is now again back on board with snow and the timing for Friday night and Saturday morning first potential accumulating snow of the season for Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foxbaltimore.com
Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. December 7 — A colder weekend is coming up with a potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Leading up to the weekend, an unsettled and milder pattern will develop. After a foggy start, Wednesday turns warmer with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday is drier...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Peace of Mind: Reasons behind and tips on curing the 'holiday blues'
For some people the holidays can trigger difficult feelings like sadness, loss and anxiety. Basically, the holiday blues. But it can turn into something more. In this Maryland Peace of Mind report on the holiday blues, we ask Dr. Paul Nestadt the co-director of the Johns Hopkins Anxiety Disorders Clinic about the causes and treatments for this kind of disorder.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maryland
Maryland does not have any lakes…natural lakes that is! All of the lakes in Maryland are man-made. Lakes constructed by people are often called reservoirs. Reservoirs are made by damming rivers and flooding the surrounding valley or area. Often towns had to be relocated or demolished to make room for the new “lakes”. Engineers would monitor how deep the reservoirs were and calculate the full pool level of the lake based on the capacity. The Liberty Reservoir located just northwest of downtown Baltimore is 144 feet deep at the deepest point, but is that the deepest lake in Maryland? What about Deep Creek Lake (it has “deep” right in its name!)? Deep Creek Lake is the biggest inland lake in Maryland but is it the deepest? Let’s find out about the deepest lake in Maryland.
CBS News
North Point State Park trail loop named after former Maryland governor's chief of staff
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park to the former chief of staff for former Governor Robert Ehrlich Jr. according to state officials. The trail loop is named after Baltimore native and resident Steven Kreseski who worked for three years...
Wbaltv.com
'Crabs for Christmas' creator shows off perfect Maryland holiday song
A holiday anthem perfect for Maryland is the song "Crabs for Christmas" by David Deboy. He joins us more on his inspiration and about his new book.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Maryland
© Brian M. Powell (user Bitmapped on en.wikipedia) / CC BY-SA 3.0 – License / Original. Maryland is a land of both beaches and forested mountains. Located on the East Coast of the United States, Maryland is the 9th smallest state in the country. Its capital is Annapolis, but Baltimore is actually its largest city. You might not think of mountains when thinking of Maryland, but even this small state is home to a state high point. So, just how tall is the highest point in Maryland? And how does it compare to the topography of the rest of the state?
Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate
Transit advocates seek link between staffing challenges and the Baltimore region's unreliable bus and rail service The post Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
Bay Net
Annapolis Lottery Player Wins $50,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery player from Anne Arundel County picked up a second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off that was an exciting $50,000. He bought a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex and realized he had matched numbers for the big win. The 57-year-old...
fox5dc.com
Baltimore, MD and DC in top 25 most 'sinful cities' in the country
WASHINGTON - The "Sinful City" title no longer belongs to just Las Vegas. WalletHub released an article on Tuesday with a list of the most sinful cities in America. The article noted how people are "behaving illicitly" all over the country, not just in Vegas. The findings were based on...
Two Minors Tied To Towson High School Threats In Baltimore; One Charged, One Pending: Police
Authorities say that a pair of minors are responsible for the recent threats made targeting Towson High School in Baltimore as they sought to incriminate an uninvolved juvenile.The Baltimore County Police Department announced on Saturday, Dec. 10 that the agency has brought closure to the threat in…
Comments / 0