Addison Independent
Vergennes holiday toy drive in need of donations now
VERGENNES — The Vergennes Lions Club, working with the Marine Corps League, is reporting a much slower time getting donations for its kids toys drive this year. “Please remind folks that all toys, mittens, gloves and scarves donated to ‘Toys for Kids’ in the Vergennes area remain in the Vergennes area,” Lion Sue Hayes says. “Please look for the large red barrels at Dollar General, Ferrisburgh Bake Shop & Deli, Gaines Insurance, Jackman Fuels, Kinney Drugs, Long Trail on the Falls PT, and Shear Cuts Hairdressers to make your donations.”
WCAX
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
