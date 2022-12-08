Effective: 2022-12-12 09:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and snow as well as ice on roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will be slick where recent precipitation will refreeze on roadways, and freezing fog will add to the hazardous driving condition.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO