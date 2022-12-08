Oakland Roots release stunning Black Panther Party inspired kits

USL Championship football club Oakland Roots have released two stunning new kits in homage to the Black Panther Party, which was founded in Oakland, California, in the sixties.

The two kits feature different designs, based on the original iconography associated with the Black Panther movement. The first features a black panther motif across the chest, alongside the slogan "Power to the People" and the Oakland Roots crest. The second features the iconic raised fist logo, as well as the slogan and crest.

BUY IT NOW Order Oakland Roots' Black Panther Party inspired kit here

The Black Panther Party was founded in Oakland 1966 by college students Bobby Seale and Huey P. Newton. The party was designed to protect America's black populations from police brutality and misconduct. It later served as a welfare organisation, offering members of the black community access to health, education and food.

The Black Panther Party was described by the FBI, in 1969, as "the greatest threat to the internal security of the country." It was disbanded, 40 years ago, in 1982.

See more

To celebrate the movement's legacy, the Oakland Roots have teamed up with Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation, the All Power to the People Project LLC, and MEYBA, to produce these kits.

“When we say ‘Know Your Roots,’ we mean knowing where you come from,” said Edreece Arghandiwal, Roots and Soul Chief Marketing Officer. “This collaboration taps into our roots and pays homage to an important part of The Town’s history and culture. It’s an honor to have been able to collaborate with Fredrika Newton, the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation and the All Power to the People Project LLC.”

Order Oakland Roots' Black Panther Party inspired kit here