kusi.com
$1,001,672 raised at the 2022 Helen Woodward Animal Center HOPE Telethon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 Helen Woodward Animal Center HOPE Telethon raised over $1 million!. KUSI News broadcasted the entire event, as viewers were donating all day long to help animals in need.
San Diego Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays 2022
Here are all of the neighborhoods who deck their halls, driveways and yards for the holidays throughout San Diego County!
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
kusi.com
Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
ranchosantafereview.com
Pickleball tournament raises $12,500 to fight cancer North County community news
Wild Wonders hosts a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its Bonsall wild animal refuge, which will showcase its nocturnal animals. Visitors meet several animal ambassadors while strolling the 5-acre facility that has been decorated for the season. Each family will be led one at a time by a keeper. Tours are at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25. Cost is $39 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages 5-11. Visit wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-and-holiday-lights.
NBC San Diego
‘You're Not Santa, Santa's Not Black': San Diego's Black Santa Brings Diversity, Magic of Belief to Holiday
There’s a new Santa Claus in town– and he calls himself the Black Santa. He has shiny black boots, a tailored red suit complete with gold reindeer buttons and an impressive white beard that any beard grower would be envious of. Not only does he dress the part,...
kusi.com
Rock Church hosts 26th Annual Toys for Joy event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For a quarter of a century, The Rock Church has hosted Toys for Joy as a way to share the Christmas spirit with families in need. The 26th Annual Toys for Joy event will provide toys for 6,600 children on Saturday, Dec. 10. KUSI’s Hunter...
Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities
SAN DIEGO — The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region. A winter storm warning was issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday for the San Diego County mountains and a beach hazard warning for the coastal areas until 4 p.m. Monday.
Weather advisory cancels San Diego Bay Parade of Lights for Dec. 11
The Coast Guard has canceled the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights for Sunday, Dec. 11, due to a weather advisory.
Have You Seen Mohammad Nyakoui, 80, Who Went Missing in Carmel Mountain Ranch?
The San Diego Police Department asked for the public’s help Sunday to find an at-risk missing man. Mohammad Nyakoui was last seen near 15000 Corte Raposo in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Saturday. Nyakoui was described as an 80-year-old man of Middle Eastern descent, 5-feet...
northcountydailystar.com
5 Great Trails for a Holiday Hike in Carlsbad
Carlsbad has about 67 miles of trails to enjoy. If you have friends or family visiting over Christmas, or you just want to get outside, here are five great city trails to check out. We’re also sharing videos of each trail so you can get a sneak peek.
thevistapress.com
Christmas Came Early For Local Vista High School Grad David Spitzfaden
Vista, CA -San Diego native now attends Los Angeles College of Music and is featured on Pop Music Superstar Lizzo’s New Holiday Hit “Someday at Christmas”. David Spitzfaden Trio Playing at Encinitas 1st Street Bar on Friday, December 23rd. Have you heard #LIZZO ‘s new Amazon Music Original...
Storm Closes Roads, Prompts Beach Warnings, School Closures, Opening of Winter Shelters
Locals were advised to stay out of all beaches and bays because of the danger of rain- driven water runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise sharply, officials said. Sunday’s winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to the county on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region.
thevistapress.com
Escondido Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 – 2 p.m. Grand Avenue, Downtown Escondido, CA. “We are pleased to welcome you all to the 70th Annual Escondido Jaycees Christmas Parade, ‘Miracle on Grand Avenue!’ “The parade will start promptly at 2:00 pm. “Our parade’s route will be in historic Downtown Escondido! “Come join us and support local businesses and organizations!”
NBC Bay Area
San Marcos Girl, 3, Celebrates First Birthday at Home After Spending First 2 in Hospital
A remarkable milestone was marked at the Smith residence as 3-year-old Addison celebrated her birthday at home for the very first time. “This has been a dream of ours for three years now and to be able to celebrate it with all of our families and friends and everyone who has been involved in supporting her, it's really special,” said Aliesha Smith, Addison's mom.
Ocean Beach park restroom explosion: ‘cricket bomb’ remnants found
Authorities responded to reports of an explosion inside an Ocean Beach park restroom on Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Department of Animal Services hosts Santa Paws adoption special of $12 per pet in December
The San Diego County Department of Animal Health Services is offering a Santa Paws adoption special throughout December to help connect shelter animals to loving families this holiday season. Adoption for every animal under the care of San Diego County’s Department of Animal Health Services will be $12 in December....
kusi.com
35th Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, Dec. 9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s hottest country station, 103.7 KSON, celebrated their 35th Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 a.m. and Friday, Dec. 9th at 7 p.m. The radiothon helps St. Jude’s by funding research for cancer and other...
World’s fastest French Bulldog, and his sister, dognapped from San Diego owner during car theft
SAN DIEGO — The world’s fastest French Bulldog, and his Boston Terrier sister, were dognapped in the Mid-City area of San Diego. Frenchie “Winston Bolt” and Boston Terrier “Xena” were dognapped on December 6 in an auto-theft that happened outside Crunch Fitness in the El Cerrito neighborhood, according to Braden Frederick, owner of the pups.
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
