ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

Pickleball tournament raises $12,500 to fight cancer North County community news

Wild Wonders hosts a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its Bonsall wild animal refuge, which will showcase its nocturnal animals. Visitors meet several animal ambassadors while strolling the 5-acre facility that has been decorated for the season. Each family will be led one at a time by a keeper. Tours are at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25. Cost is $39 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages 5-11. Visit wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-and-holiday-lights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Rock Church hosts 26th Annual Toys for Joy event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For a quarter of a century, The Rock Church has hosted Toys for Joy as a way to share the Christmas spirit with families in need. The 26th Annual Toys for Joy event will provide toys for 6,600 children on Saturday, Dec. 10. KUSI’s Hunter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

5 Great Trails for a Holiday Hike in Carlsbad

Carlsbad has about 67 miles of trails to enjoy. If you have friends or family visiting over Christmas, or you just want to get outside, here are five great city trails to check out. We’re also sharing videos of each trail so you can get a sneak peek.
CARLSBAD, CA
thevistapress.com

Christmas Came Early For Local Vista High School Grad David Spitzfaden

Vista, CA -San Diego native now attends Los Angeles College of Music and is featured on Pop Music Superstar Lizzo’s New Holiday Hit “Someday at Christmas”. David Spitzfaden Trio Playing at Encinitas 1st Street Bar on Friday, December 23rd. Have you heard #LIZZO ‘s new Amazon Music Original...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Escondido Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 – 2 p.m. Grand Avenue, Downtown Escondido, CA. “We are pleased to welcome you all to the 70th Annual Escondido Jaycees Christmas Parade, ‘Miracle on Grand Avenue!’ “The parade will start promptly at 2:00 pm. “Our parade’s route will be in historic Downtown Escondido! “Come join us and support local businesses and organizations!”
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Marcos Girl, 3, Celebrates First Birthday at Home After Spending First 2 in Hospital

A remarkable milestone was marked at the Smith residence as 3-year-old Addison celebrated her birthday at home for the very first time. “This has been a dream of ours for three years now and to be able to celebrate it with all of our families and friends and everyone who has been involved in supporting her, it's really special,” said Aliesha Smith, Addison's mom.
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

35th Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, Dec. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s hottest country station, 103.7 KSON, celebrated their 35th Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 a.m. and Friday, Dec. 9th at 7 p.m. The radiothon helps St. Jude’s by funding research for cancer and other...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy