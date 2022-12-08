One of the best TV deals around is perfectly timed to ensure you get a new QLED TV before Christmas. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV for $698 saving you a huge $300 off the usual price of $998. A fantastic deal for anyone that wants great picture quality and a large display without spending more, this is easily one of the best QLED TV deals around right now. Here’s why you need it in your life.

4 DAYS AGO