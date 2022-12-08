Read full article on original website
How to find your lost iPhone
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives a step-by-step "Find my iPhone" settings setup that you can do on your iPhone so you aren't scrambling when you lose your device.
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
The best solar generators in 2022
We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
The Verge
Apple’s terrific M1 iPad Air is matching its best price to date right now
The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re doing a little weekend window shopping for yourself or others this weekend, we’ve collected a handful of excellent deals that we think we think will allow you to cross more than just a few names off your list. Starting things...
14 refurbished gifts that will last, if they last
Score some savings while keeping items out of the landfill. But act fast! These refurbished gift deals won't last as long as the actual products.
Digital Trends
Get this 75-inch QLED TV for $700 with delivery by December 16
One of the best TV deals around is perfectly timed to ensure you get a new QLED TV before Christmas. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV for $698 saving you a huge $300 off the usual price of $998. A fantastic deal for anyone that wants great picture quality and a large display without spending more, this is easily one of the best QLED TV deals around right now. Here’s why you need it in your life.
B-21 Raider shock effect: New US bomber arrives at just the right time
The new, super-secret B-21 Raider bomber was unveiled by the US Air Force earlier this month in Palmdale, California. It's all part of a US strategy of detterence that's aimed at China.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
Meghan Markle's half siblings slam Netflix docuseries after Prince Harry claims she doesn't have a father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was blasted by Meghan's paternal half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle.
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
White House condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'violent' remarks on Capitol riot organization
The White House condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for inflammatory remarks she made over the weekend about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston
Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.
AOC hits Sinema for leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent: 'People deserve more'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona senator announced her decision to become independent.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Florida deputies seize enough heroin, fentanyl to kill 2.3M people during months-long operation
'Santa's Naughty Lil Sellers,' an 11-month-long undercover operation focusing on locking up drug dealers in Flagler County, Florida, successfully came to a close this week.
Non-binary Biden official Sam Brinton's backstory called into question by LGBTQ activist
A non-binary Biden official already accused of stealing is now dealing with accusations of making up claims of abuse by a gay conversion therapist.
Nevada woman shot and killed suspected carjacker with his own gun
A Nevada woman shot and killed a man with his own gun in an act of self-defense, police said, after he set the gun on his lap during a carjacking attempt.
Al Franken, who resigned from Senate after unwanted kissing claim, among guest ‘Daily Show’ hosts next year
Ten new guest "Daily Show" hosts were announced this week. One is former Democratic Senator Al Franken, another has compared Hispanic Republicans to suicidal roaches.
Idaho stabbings rock campus a decade after deadly romance between professor and student
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered in an off-campus rental in the early morning hours of November 13, police if Moscow, Idaho said.
