ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder ‘Obstructed’ House Probe: Report

The results of a 14-month congressional investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder are in—and they don’t look too good for the billionaire. In a 79-page report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, committee members reported that Snyder “obstructed” their investigation by running a counter, “shadow investigation,” sending private investigators to follow former employees, and even threatening to send one after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The House committee accused the league of not taking action to stop the alleged interference, despite being aware of it. Testifying remotely in July, Snyder “failed to provide full and complete testimony,” according to the report, claiming he didn’t know or couldn’t recall enough information to answer committee members’ questions more than 100 times. The Democrat-led panel also found that Snyder did not inform the NFL commissioner in 2009 of sexual assault allegations against him by a female employee, allegations that led to the team paying out $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement. Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers believe Ryans 'in line' to become NFL head coach

The 49ers have a knack for developing head coaches, and it appears as if they’re prepared to say goodbye to defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans next. San Francisco, along with the rest of the NFL, believes Ryans will be snatched away by a team in need of a head coach next season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Del'Shawn Phillips: Tending toward return

Phillips (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Phillips was forced to miss Baltimore's Week 13 loss to Denver due to a quadriceps injury. However, he turned in a pair of limited practices to begin the week and a full session Friday. His status won't become official until shortly before Sunday's kickoff, but he appears to be trending toward a return.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Why liberal Washington can’t quit Twitter

WASHINGTON — To tweet or not to tweet? That is the question many left-leaning and Elon Musk-loathing political influencers are debating — often on Twitter. Washington was one of the first places to grasp the potential power of Twitter, and it may be one of the last places to abandon it as many raise concerns about the platform's new direction, despite the hand-wringing of its biggest blue-voting, blue-check-marked users.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy