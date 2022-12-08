Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Wants Home Stadium 'Rocking' vs. Giants
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has issued a rallying cry to the team's fans to show up in force for their re-match with the New York Giants.
Dan Snyder 'jumped for joy' when Commanders traded for Carson Wentz
Since Daniel Snyder bought the Washington franchise in 1999, he’s always been front and center when it involved the quarterback position. Snyder’s first disastrous move was choosing Jeff George over Brad Johnson. We know how that one turned out. Regardless of who Snyder hired as his coach, he always seemed to pick the quarterback.
Dan Snyder Created A ‘Toxic’ Workplace Culture And Tried To Obstruct Investigation Into Commanders, Final House Report Says
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder repeatedly tried to obstruct and interfere with investigations into his team’s workplace — which has been under fire following allegations of decades of sexual misconduct — according to a final report the House Committee of Oversight and Reform issued Thursday. The 79-page...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks Progress Made in Second Game Back Against Bengals
Deshaun Watson himself believes that he made progress from his first to second game with the Cleveland Browns.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says Texans' Lovie Smith is running tons of quarters defense
Mike McCarthy faced no one more in the NFL than Lovie Smith. McCarthy was the coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18, and Smith manned the sideline for the Chicago Bears from 2004-12. The two former NFC champion coaches encountered one another 15 times during their stint together in the NFC North.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in favor of making this one huge change to the NFL's regular-season schedule
Last season marked the first time in more than 30 years that the NFL expanded its regular-season schedule, and after watching how well that worked out for the league, Jerry Jones is already hoping to see the schedule get expanded again. During a recent interview with 105.3 the Fan, the...
Sean For Sean? McVay, Payton Rams Coaching Rumors Swirl
After stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2021, ex-coach Sean Payton may be looking to get back on the sidelines in L.A. for 2023.
Bill Belichick reportedly the highest paid coach in American sports, and it isn't even close
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is reportedly sitting at the top of the mountain when it comes to coaching salaries in the United States, and there isn’t even anyone within shouting distance. It’s a salary fit for a king when it comes to the greatest coach in NFL...
OBJ Circus’: Did Tank Make It Leave Town?
Multiple Cowboys players want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. but are maybe not so willing to deal with media storm surrounding him.
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder ‘Obstructed’ House Probe: Report
The results of a 14-month congressional investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder are in—and they don’t look too good for the billionaire. In a 79-page report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, committee members reported that Snyder “obstructed” their investigation by running a counter, “shadow investigation,” sending private investigators to follow former employees, and even threatening to send one after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The House committee accused the league of not taking action to stop the alleged interference, despite being aware of it. Testifying remotely in July, Snyder “failed to provide full and complete testimony,” according to the report, claiming he didn’t know or couldn’t recall enough information to answer committee members’ questions more than 100 times. The Democrat-led panel also found that Snyder did not inform the NFL commissioner in 2009 of sexual assault allegations against him by a female employee, allegations that led to the team paying out $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement. Read it at The Washington Post
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers believe Ryans 'in line' to become NFL head coach
The 49ers have a knack for developing head coaches, and it appears as if they’re prepared to say goodbye to defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans next. San Francisco, along with the rest of the NFL, believes Ryans will be snatched away by a team in need of a head coach next season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.
Sean Payton Interested in Coaching Chargers or Rams, per Report
The former Saints coach could look to return to the NFL next year.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Del'Shawn Phillips: Tending toward return
Phillips (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Phillips was forced to miss Baltimore's Week 13 loss to Denver due to a quadriceps injury. However, he turned in a pair of limited practices to begin the week and a full session Friday. His status won't become official until shortly before Sunday's kickoff, but he appears to be trending toward a return.
Dolphins Move Looks Promising for Armstead
The Miami Dolphins elevated wide receiver Freddie Swain from their practice squad ahead of the Week 14 game against the L.A. Chargers
Why liberal Washington can’t quit Twitter
WASHINGTON — To tweet or not to tweet? That is the question many left-leaning and Elon Musk-loathing political influencers are debating — often on Twitter. Washington was one of the first places to grasp the potential power of Twitter, and it may be one of the last places to abandon it as many raise concerns about the platform's new direction, despite the hand-wringing of its biggest blue-voting, blue-check-marked users.
Comments / 0