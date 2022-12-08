Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am ReportingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
Police arrest male responsible for crash in Las Cruces that resulted in death of teenager
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department released the name of the driver responsible for a crash that resulted in the death of an Organ Mountain High School student Friday afternoon. Police have identified the driver as 18 year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez. Gutierrez was charged...
El Paso homeless shelter overcapacity following release of hundreds of migrants
EL PASO, T.X. — Over 50 migrants were seen waiting outside the Opportunity center on Sunday night. This comes after U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector said 286 migrants were released to the community on Saturday and 498 were released on Sunday. John Martin, the Deputy Director...
El Paso police arrest 2 men accused of beating, stabbing man at homeless shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of beating and stabbing a man at an El Paso homeless shelter on Thursday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Ricardo Mares, 58, and Vicente Jimenez, 34, were charged with aggravated assault for the incident that happened...
Shooting in Canutillo sends one juvenile to hospital in stable condition Sunday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened in Canutillo by Coach Road and Antelope Drive Sunday afternoon. According to the El Paso Sherriff's Office deputies responded to shots fired just shortly after 3 p.m. One juvenile was sent to...
Police say man shot at officers, barricaded himself in northeast El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said a man shot at officers before he barricaded himself in a northeast El Paso home Friday afternoon. Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home at the 5700 Block of Sean Haggerty Dr. around 2:45 p.m. When...
DPS: 87-year-old man killed after colliding with San Elizario driver in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An 87-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada died in Hudspeth County after he crashed into a vehicle driven by a man from San Elizario, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday. The crash took place on Interstate 10 east on Wednesday near milepost...
Dumpster fire upgraded as it spreads to building in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A structure fire reported Monday morning in downtown El Paso was upgraded to a second alarm fire. It's happening at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. The fire started in a dumpster...
Timeline: What we know about El Paso DA's resignation, allegations made against her
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Yvonne Rosales is nearing the end of her time as El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties' District Attorney. Rosales' resignation was accepted by Governor Greg Abbott and will be effective December 14 at 5 p.m. CBS4 has covered Rosales since she first announced her...
Organ Mountain student dead in fatal crash, community urges more police presence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash left a 16 year old dead in Las Cruces on Friday. CBS4 spoke to several Las Crucens who said it's an unfortunate situation that happened and would like to see police be more present to prevent fatal crashes like this one from happening again.
Police Investigate Deadly Crash in east El Paso
One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has not been identified, and police...
3 crashes close down Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a serious crash that has forced the temporary closure of a portion of Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard. Following the crash on Bataan Memorial East, two more crashes were reported on Highway 70 east near Mesa Grande. Those two...
State Police serve search warrants to NMSU players hours before 'Battle of I-10'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Hours before the Battle of I-10 between the Aggies and the Miners in Las Cruces, body camera footage showed police asking head coach Greg Heiar for his player's whereabouts. "Sir by any chance any contact with Anthony Roy or any other players that we're...
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
City of El Paso appoints new fire chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jonathan Killings was appointed as the City of El Paso's fire chief, the city announced Friday. Killings, who has been serving as interim fire chief since May, graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served in all ranks within the fire department, according to the city.
Dog attack victim speaks out on the challenge to receive healthcare after vicious attack
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A victim of a vicious dog attack spoke out about the challenges she’s faced in trying to receive care more than a month after the incident occurred. Clevy Nelson is one of the neighbors who stepped in to help her elderly neighbor who...
K-12 enrollment in El Paso school districts post pandemic
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso area school districts saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, but that trend appears to be leveling off, at least for some districts. Two of the three largest school districts in El Paso started the academic school year with fewer students in 2022, but that wasn't the case for the Socorro Independent School District.
Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
City of El Paso projects to look forward to in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Sun City continues to grow, so does the need for new amenities and upgrades. As we approach 2023, the City of El Paso has various projects on its radar, either to be completed or to complete. Sam Rodriguez, the city of El...
Trustee with the City of Anthony, NM to file ethics complaint against city mayor
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A trustee with the City of Anthony, New Mexico is filing an ethics complaint against the city’s mayor as a way to provide protection for its residents. Trustee Gabriel Holguin said he is filing the ethics complaint as a “cry for help” because...
